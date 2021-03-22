How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Season 1? Find Out

Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to in 2021. Marvel started the year with a blast with WandaVision, which was received by fans with a lot of love all around the world. Critic reviews for WandaVision have been overwhelmingly positive as well. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier started airing recently on Disney Plus and follows the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the event of the film Avengers: Endgame. Read on to know how many episodes are there in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 1.

How Many Episodes Are There In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Season 1

As per IMDb, there are going to be a total of 6 The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episodes. The first episode of the show is called 'New World Order' and was released on Friday, March 19. Each new episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will release on the coming Fridays. The last episode of the show will air on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Season 1

The first season of the show will follow the lives of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they deal with the aftermath of the events of Avengers: Endgame and losing their leader and friend Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. The first episode of the show delved into the personal lives of the two Avengers and showed the audience that despite being popular heroes, they are suffering from many personal problems, just like any other human.

The first episode shows how Sam has a family who is struggling financially and he wants to help them out but cannot. The show also hints at the inherent racist system of America who regularly takes opportunities from people of colour even if they are a popular Avenger. There are a lot of political elements to the show which depict the real-life situation in America. However, the show is not lacking in action and the beginning of the first episode had an action sequence that had a film-like quality to it.

Meanwhile, in a flashback fans see Winter Soldier murdering a whole museum full of people when he was under the control of the Nazi terrorist organisation called Hydra. After Bucky was freed from Hydra's control by Captain America, he has to come to terms with his actions from the past and overcome his guilt, to become a productive member of society. So far only one episode of the show is out yet, but reviews for the first episode have been excellent so far.