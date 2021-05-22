How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4? Here Are Details

The dystopian drama series The Handmaid's Tale kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. Eponymous to Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, this show revolves around a fictional country where fertile women are forced to bear children for the couples who are its governors. After the massive success of its first three seasons, the fourth one was released on April 27, 2021. Fans of the show wanted to know 'how many episodes are there in The Handmaid's Tale season 4?' Here are all the details about the same.

How many episodes are there in The Handmaid's Tale season 4?

Unlike its previous two seasons, there are going to 10 episodes in the fourth season. The season finale is going to air on June 16, 2021. The lead actor of the show, Elisabeth Moss, has directed several episodes of season four. Six episodes have been dropped on Hulu and the rest will be released every Wednesday. The titles of the episodes that have released so far are:

Pigs Nightshade The Crossing Milk Chicago Vows

There is good news for the fans as well. The show has been picked up for season five. In an Instagram post, Elisabeth Moss revealed that they are shooting season four and have already been booked for its next season as well. The cast of the show also featured in the video and expressed their excitement about it. The caption of the post read, "The cast has a special message for you. Season 4 returns in 2021 …oh and praise be, we’ve also been renewed for Season 5!"

More about The Handmaid's Tale

The third season ended on a cliffhanger after June save 86 children and several other handmaids by arranging to fly them to Canada, away and safe from Gilead. She stays behind to free the others but is severely injured in the process and but is saved by MayDay in time. The trailer of the fourth season saw how June fights back and tries to get other handmaids across the Gilead borders. It is also revealed that Serena is finally able to conceive. June confronts Serene that she ruined her life, her family and her daughter. Much-awaited June and Moira's reunion also left fans in tears.

Image- @handmaidsonhulu Instagram

