How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Kominsky Method' Season 3 Starring Michael Douglas?

The Kominsky Method came to an emotional conclusion at the end of season 3. The final season of the show was aired on Netflix after a wait of two long years. The Kominsky Method season 3 was released on May 28, 2021. The show follows the story of Sandy Kominsky who was once a hit star but now is a revered acting coach.

How many episodes are there in The Kominsky Method season 3?

Season 3 of The Kominsky Method has the shortest run as compared to its predecessors. The Kominsky Method season 3 had only 6 episodes as compared to the previous two seasons which had eight episodes each. The total episodes of The Kominsky Method combining all three seasons of the show come to twenty-two. Each episode is written by Chuck Lore, with occasional co-writing by Al Higgins and David Javerbaum for each season.

A look at The Kominsky Method season 3 cast

The Kominsky Method Season 3 cast saw the comeback of the main lead Sandy Kominsky played by veteran actor Michael Douglas. Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman and director Barry Levinson also appeared as a fictionalised version of themselves of the show. Alan Larkin, who played the role of Norman Newlander on the show, departed in season 3. Christine Ebersole plays the role of Estelle, Martin Schneider's mother. Sarah Baker appears as Mindy Kominsky, Sandy's daughter who runs the acting studio with him. Paul Reiser plays the role of Martin Schneider who is Mindy's boyfriend on the show. Haley Joel Osment plays the role of Phoebe's son, Robby. Phoebe is Sandy's estranged daughter and also suffers from drug addiction. Kathleen Turner appears as Dr Roz Volander, Sandy's ex-wife.

About The Kominsky Method

The Kominsky Method follows Sandy Kominsky as he navigates his life as an ageing acting coach, his familial and professional relationships. The series has won two Golden Globe Awards in 2019. The show focuses on the life of the two leads Sandy Kominsky and Norman Newlander as they deal with life and ageing they question their existence and struggle with new choices and relationships. The show takes its title from "The Kominsky Method" the acting studio owned by Sandy Kominsky in the show.

