How Many Episodes Are There In The Lady And The Dale? Know Details Of The Famed Docuseries

The Lady and the Dale is an American documentary miniseries that premiered on HBO Max on January 31, 2021. Ever since its premiere, the show has garnered massive reception coupled with positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. If you've been wondering what the hype is all about, get to know everything about the newest show here.

How many episodes are there in The Lady and the Dale?

The Lady and the Dale revolves around the life of Elizabeth Carmichael, who launched the Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation and is responsible for the creation of the popular car called "The Dale". Her story of transition, though may not seem as controversial today, was frowned upon back in the day. The documentary includes interviews of her children Candi and Michael, her former employees and many other influential people who have had the privilege to meet her. The docuseries of four episodes, all of which were released at the same time on January 31, 2021.

As seen from the trailer, this docuseries takes an unconventional route with the incorporation of animation and vintage style for a seeming crime documentary. The Lady and the Dale episodes are treated essentially as a timeline, for eg., Elizabeth's childhood as a boy up till his marriage with Vivian Barrett is taken care of in episode 1. Whereas the 2nd and 3rd episodes highlight on the family scam as they were on a run for several years after jumping bail on federal counterfeiting charges.

In her 40s, then Jerry transitioned into Elizabeth and took care of his children while handling divorce. It was at this time when she got the chance to meet an inventor named Dale Clifft, who introduced her to his 3-wheel concept vehicle. This encounter inspired her to start her own car company, Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation and later, making the 3-wheel concept vehicle into a reality. She named the car Dale after the inventor's name. From escaping jail to facing public scrutiny with her transition to eventually building the billion-dollar automobile company, Elizabeth's journey is unlike any other. Watch the trailer here -

