How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Simpsons'? Find Out Details Here

The much-acclaimed series The Simpsons is an animated comedy series created by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. The much-acclaimed animation series has been on the screens since 1989 and in the years since has a total of 30 seasons worth of episodes. The show’s first season aired in 1989 and it is currently in its 32nd season. The series The Simpsons stars Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer, Julie Kavner, and Yeardley Smith in lead roles. The series revolves around the humorous exploits of the working-class family in the misfit town of Springfield. If one is wondering, “how many episodes are there in The Simpsons?” then take a look:

The Simpsons most recent instalment was its 31st season and the batch of episodes came to an end on May 17, 2020, leaving those on social media believing that The Simpsons was ending for good. The makers then stunned fans and viewers with another season of The Simpsons. The 32nd season premiered on September 27, 2020, and is currently being aired. Six episodes have been aired from season 32 of The Simpsons. The recent episode premiered on November 15, 2020, titled Podcast News. The next episode will air on November 22, 2020, titled Three Dreams Denied.

About the series

The animated show is a satirical representation of American life portrayed by the fictitious Simpson family of Homer, Lisa, Maggie, Marge and Bart. Homer is the unhealthy beer loving father of Oafish, Marge is the hardworking homemaker mom, Bart is the proud of a perpetual ten-year-old underachiever, Lisa is an unrecognised eight-year-old genius, and Maggie is a sweet, pacifier-loving silent girl. In the fictional city of Springfield, the family is founded and caricatures American society, culture, people and television. The show was produced for the Fox Broadcasting Company by Matt Groening. The Simpson family was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 14, 2000. Since debuting as a series, it has received a plethora of awards, including 34 Annie Awards, 34 Primetime Emmy Awards, and 2 Peabody Awards.

