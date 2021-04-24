How Many Episodes Are There In 'Them'? Know More About This Deborah Ayorinde Starrer

Them is the new anthology horror series that was recently streamed on Amazon Prime Videos. The series had been awaited by many ever since it was announced and has gained a wide viewership ever since its release. Its plot focuses on an African American family that moves into a neighbourhood which only has white families, which are followed by intense turn of events that become catastrophic for the family. Following are more information about the episodes of Them and their follow through, along with other interesting details about this show.

How many episodes are there in Them series?

There are total of ten episodes in Them, all of which have an average duration of about 40-45 minutes. This series follows the era of Second Great Migration that took place in the United States of America during the second World War. During that period, a massive number of African American families had travelled from the southern part of the country and spread out in north-east, Midwest and west. The series focuses on the Emory family, which moves from North Carolina to Los Angeles in an all-white neighbourhood.

While it was expected that the plot would cover the highly sensitive topic of racism, it is soon revealed that the evil forces that the family struggle from are supernatural. Both real and supernatural forces are shown to be after the family and try to threaten and destroy them. While the trailer of this series gives a fair glimpse of its theme, the makers have made sure that the larger context of the story is found in the episodes themselves. The web series thus portrays an unusual concept that has rarely been witnessed by the audience.

Them has cast a number of actors who are seen playing some of the major characters in the story. Deborah Ayorinde has played the role of Livia Emory, while Ashley Thomas has played the role of her husband Henry. Some of the other actors who have starred in the series are Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph and many more. Them has also been renewed for a second season, as per a report in Deadline.

