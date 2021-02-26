Two Sentence Horror Stories dropped its season 2 on Netflix recently and it is already trending on social media. The anthology horror series on CW premiered with its first season in 2019. Two Sentence Horror Stories episodes feature short horror stories of around 20 minutes with each having a freestanding storyline and characters. The show has been enjoyed by fans of the horror genre. As the scary show is back with its second season on Netflix, a lot of people have been curious to know about how many episodes are there in Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2. For all the people who are wondering about the Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2 episodes, here is everything you need to know about it.

How many episodes are there in Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2?

There are a total of 10 episodes in Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2. Every episode has a different story and characters and explores various topics. Here is a look at Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2 episodes and its official description according to IMDb.

Episode 1: Bag Man

Five high school seniors in their first detention find themselves falling prey to a terrifying monster.

Episode 2: Elliott

A transmasculine student endures merciless bullying in his high school until a mysterious janitor offers the teen a way to take care of his bullies once and for all.

Episode 3: Instinct

A female gig worker arrives at a stranger's home for an odd job but starts to suspect that her seemingly genial host might be a serial killer - and she's his next target.

Episode 4: Imposter

Charles, the lone Asian American financial advisor at a high-profile investment firm, is on the cusp of receiving an award from senior management when he realizes he is being stalked by a terrifying stranger who looks just like him.

Episode 5: Quota

The manager of a fulfilment centre for an e-commerce company tries to keep productivity during a busy holiday season up amidst a deadly virus outbreak.

Episode 6: Fix

A psychology student checks in on his estranged sister on the anniversary of their parents' death and starts to suspect she is possessed by a demon.

Episode 7: Essence

A young woman struggling to make ends meet starts work at a high-end nail salon, but the horrifying physical toll the job takes leads her to suspect something much more sinister may be at play.

Episode 8: El Muerto

A young girl has to hang out at the morgue as her mother works, only to find herself the target of a terrifying ghost.

Episode 9: Ibeji

When her twin sister is paralyzed suddenly from a stroke, a Nigerian American nurse must protect her from a broken medical system's neglect, and a dark force that feeds on the most vulnerable and unprotected.

Episode 10: Manifest Destiny

An Indigenous man faces a dark history when he and his girlfriend visit an Old West reenactment for their podcast.

