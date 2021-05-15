How Many Episodes Are There In 'Vitthal Teedi'? Take A Look At The List Here

After winning hearts with his on-screen performance in the series, Scam 1992, helmed by Hansal Mehta, actor Pratik Gandhi is now basking in the success of his recently released show, Vitthal Teedi, based on a short story of the same name by Mukesh Sojitra. If viewers are planning to watch this series and are wondering how many episodes are there in Vitthal Teedi, here's a quick peek into the total number and titles of the episodes. All episodes of Vitthal Teedi started streaming worldwide, exclusively, on OHO Gujarati from May 7, 2021.

How many episodes are there in Vitthal Teedi?

The makers of Pratik Gandhi's show have released a bunch of episodes for its first season. Helmed by Abhishek Jain, Season 1 of Vitthal Teedi comprises six episodes. The show also stars Ragi Jani, Prashant Barot, Prem Gadhavi, Brindra Trivedi, Jagjeetsinh Vadher, Shraddha Dangar (Special Appearance) and is produced by Nayan Jain, Abhishek Jain, Amit Desai, Suryadeep Basiya, under the banner of CineMan Productions Limited. The given below list is mentioned on the OHO Gujarati site.

Ep 1: Child's Play

Ep 2: The Only Play

Ep 3: Euphoric

Ep 4: Unforeseen

Ep 5: Undaunted

Ep 6: Downpour

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, director Abhishek Jain opened up about his relationship with Pratik. He said, “I knew this talent always existed within him, even when we met back in 2012. He was a theatre artiste when I met him while making Bey Yaar, and believed that his talent one day would be seen by the world.” Jain had launched Gandhi on the silver screen back in 2014 with Bey Yaar.

Pratik also shared many glimpses of his new show and expressed excitement on social media. Sharing a promo, he wrote, "He knows more than he says, He holds more than he shows. Yours truly in and as Vitthal Teedi." Many took to Twitter to pen their reviews about the Vitthal Teedi episodes. "My mother and I had this amazing feeling of watching marvellous Pratik in Vitthal Teedi. Go for it guys," read a user's tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

