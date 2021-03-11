How Many Episodes Are There In Web Series 'Hello Mini 2'? Here Are All The Details

Hello Mini 2 is a romantic thriller web series directed by Faruk Kabir. The show stars Anuja Joshi and Mrinal Dutt in the lead roles. It is the sequel to the 2019 series Hello Mini. Season 2 premiered on February 26, 2021, on MX Player. How many episodes are there in Hello Mini 2? Read ahead to know more about Hello Mini 2 episodes.

How many episodes are there in Hello Mini 2?

Hello Mini 2 consists of 10 episodes in total. The duration of each episode varies from 22 to 27 minutes. Have a look at the details per episode below.

1. Get ready to die, Mini

Rivanah (Anuja Joshi) moves in to stay with Danny (Mrinal Dutt). They are accompanied by Danny's best friend, who is trying to move on from a break-up. Meanwhile, Rivanah discovers something suspicious. Before she could find out more, she is attacked.

2. Bring him to me, Mini

Inspector Kamble saves Rivanah from the attack. He advises her to beware as he suspects that the stranger might be behind the attack. Rivanah who is still in shock is attacked again and receives a message.

3. Danny deserves better, Mini

Rivanah misses her chance of moving to London to be with Danny. A stranger helps her to discover something suspicious that she was looking for. Later, Rivanah is drugged.

4. Last chance, Mini

Rivanah is kidnapped and taken away to a hotel room. She finds a video of her attackers apologizing to her. Danny’s best friend plays mind games with her and suggests that Danny wants to marry her.

5. Dare not defy me, Mini

Tista, Rivanah's new friend, hacks a PC to get close help her find out about the mystery. A stranger forces Rivanah to play a game, Dare Defy. She shows her a video in which Danny shares his marriage reservations with Nitya.

6. She's gone, Mini

Rivanah moves out of Danny's house. The ex-lovers Ekansh and Rivanah, reignite their passion when they meet accidentally. In a twisted series of events, Rivanah comes to know that someone close to her has been murdered.

7. Face your fears, Mini

Danny is suspicious of Rivanah. He thinks Rivanah has some links or is involved in the murder.

8. You're under arrest, Mini

Danny's suspicions grow stronger towards Rivanah, who takes Tista's help to hack into Nitya's laptop. On the other hand, Inspector Kamble gains solid evidence against Rivanah during Nitya's postmortem.

9. Save her, Mini

Rivanah tries hard to come clean. She plans massive sabotage of Dare Defy with the help of Kamble and Tista.

10. Well done, Mini

The stranger finally agrees to meet Rivanah. However, things remain bitter for Rivanah as her parents discover truths about her past that put her and her family in trouble.