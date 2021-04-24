How Many Episodes Are There In 'Younger' Season 7? Read Here To Find The Details

Younger is an American comedy-drama series based on Pamela Redmond Satran's 2005 novel of the same name. The first season of the show premiered on March 31, 2015. It is created and produced by Darren Star, who is known for shows like Sex and the City, Melrose Place and recently, Emily in Paris. Younger is currently in its seventh and final season. The show has received largely positive reviews from critics. It was also slated to be remade in Korean and Chinese languages, following the success of the first six seasons of the show.

A look at Younger plot

The story of Younger follows Liza Miller, a 40-year-old woman who is also a divorcee and works at a publishing company. The show follows her personal and professional life as she navigates her way through various ups and downs in her life. She lives with her teenage daughter in New York City. She fakes her identity as a younger woman to pass and get a job as an assistant to the marketing head (played by Miriam Shor) at a publishing company called Empirical Press.

How many episodes are there in Younger season 7?

Younger season 7 began airing on the online streaming platform Paramount+ on April 15, 2021. It was first premiered on TV Land, but it moved to Paramount+ for its final season. Younger season 7 total episodes amount to 12. The first four episodes of the show were released together. The remaining eight episodes will be aired on a weekly basis from April 22, 2021. Each of the previous six seasons of the show also aired for 12 episodes.

A look at Younger season 7 cast

The cast Younger season 7 consists of Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, Debi Mazar as Maggie Amato, Nico Tortorella as Josh, Peter Hermann as Charles Brooks, Molly Bernard as Lauren Heller, and Hilary Duff as Kelsey Peters. Sutton Foster is known for her roles in Broadway shows like Little Women. Hilary Duff rose to fame with the teen drama series Lizzie McGuire. Apart from the aforementioned cast members, Miriam Shor and Laura Benati will reprise their roles as Diana Trout and Quinn Tyler, respectively. Nadie Alexander and Michael Urie will be seen making guest appearances on Younger season 7.

(Promo Image Source: Younger Official Instagram)