How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Home And Away' Season 34? Here's The List

Home and Away was recently renewed for its 34th season and its first episode aired on February 1, 2021. The recent season focuses on the characters of Susan McAllister, Chloe Anderson and Mia Anderson who were all introduced in the same month by the show’s executive director Lucy Addario. Read along and find out how many episodes are there of Home and Away latest season?

How many episodes are there of Home and Away season 34?

The Home and Away season 34 premiered on February 1, 2021, and has aired 17 episodes so far. The latest episode came out on Monday, February 22, 2021. It features all the recent developments that have taken place in Christian and Lewis’, Ari and Mackenzie’s as well as Justin and Leah’s relationships.

Take a look at the list of Home and Away episodes.

Episode 1 - Colby’s life hangs in the balance. Alf gives Kieran a firm warning. Dean tells Bella about the shocking truth.

Episode 2 - The Parata brothers’ luck runs thin. Bella stumbles across a secret. Kieran does his best to fit in.

Episode 3 - Dean calls in a favour from the old crew. Justin returns to work. Ziggy’s pushed into a corner.

Episode 4 - A mysterious woman arrives in town. Justin gets serious with Ziggy. Christian looks for a place to live.

Episode 5 - Justin gets the prognosis on his back. Jasmine opens up. John goes on a date.

Episode 6 - Justin and Leah fight over the value of marriage. Lewis’ first day. John shows Susie the ropes.

Episode 7 - Jasmine suspects Lewis’ anger towards Christian is about unresolved grief. Will Justin and Leah split up over their polar opposite values? Has John finally found his soul mate?

Episode 8 - Ari and Mac’s day together is disrupted. Bella gets a note from Colby. Ryder makes a new friend. Colby’s fate is revealed.

Episode 9 - Ziggy has an inconvenient dream. Chloe drops a revelation on Ari. Kieran is playing a dangerous game.

Episode 10 - Ari gets a surprise visitor on his doorstep. Ziggy is not going to dream about Tane anymore. Roo tells Martha about Kieran’s behaviour.

Episode 11 - Kieran’s anger bubbles over. Mia tries to reconcile. Ziggy and Tane hit a hurdle.

Episode 12 - Roo suspects Kieran is hiding his habit. Chloe seeks stability. Bella discovers the truth about her brother.

Episode 13 - Kieran’s anger erupts. Jasmine and Lewis share a moment. Dean steps up.

Episode 14 - John challenges Alf. Tori suspects Justin is hiding something. Jasmine struggles to navigate her developing feelings.

Episode 15 - Mac and Ziggy clash over new romance. Tori is in for a shock. John and Susie plan a campaign.

Episode 16 - The fallout from Tane and Ziggy continues. Tori and Christian’s engagement party!! Lewis shares some good news with Jasmine.

Episode 17 - Tori and Jasmine are drawn into Christian and Lewis’ clash. Mia’s presence begins to affect Ari and Mackenzie’s relationship. Justin and Leah decide to take a big step forward together.

