Marcella is a crime thriller series that has gotten many fans of the genre hooked. The show primarily revolves around Marcella Backland, a former detective who reopens an old case as the killer from this case has resurfaced. Recently, Marcella season 3 premiered on Netflix and ITV in the UK. So how many episodes are there of Marcella Season 3? Find out below.

How many episodes are there of 'Marcella' Season 3?

Marcella season 3 plot

Marcella Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 14, 2020. The show premiered with a brand-new plot for Marcella since Season 2 ended with a major twist. In Marcella Season 2, Marcella ends up handing over the custody of her two kids to her ex Jason. She also ends up fighting with DI Sangha and slashes her face with a pair of scissors.

Now, in Marcella Season 3, Marcella has turned into an undercover agent. Since she has now been declared dead in the UK, all thanks to a massive set up of her DNA being found in burned abandoned house in Welworth. A mysterious man informs Marcella about the same as she begins living as a homeless woman.

'Marcella' Season 3 trailer

'Marcella' Season 3 episodes

Marcella Season 3 will have eight episodes. These eight episodes will focus on Marcella being an undercover agent. She has now taken up a new woman’s identity named Keira. Instead of London, Marcella a.k.a. Keira is now in Belfast. Keira is tasked with infiltrating the Maguire crime family.

But just like the previous Marcella seasons, this will be a very difficult task for our undercover agent. Since it has not been long since Marcella became Keira, this transformation often creates a problem for her. Moreover, Marcella is dealing with a crime family hence risks are even greater.

Marcella Season 3

Marcella Season 3 shows Marcella Backland with a whole new identity. Hence, new characters and plot points are bound to be involved. Hence the Marcella Season 3 cast has added plenty of new names. Hugo Speer will be reprising his role as Frank Young. Frank briefly appeared in Marcella Season 2, but now he is expected to have a much bigger role. Actor Amanda Burton will be essaying the role of the Maguire family matriarch Katherine. Actor Kelly Gough will be Katherine’s daughter Stacey and Aaron McCusker will be the matriarch’s son named Finn Maguire.

