How Many Episodes Are There Of 'My Mum Tracy Beaker'? Check Out The List Here

My Mum Tracy Beaker is a recently released mini-series which is based on Jacqueline Wilson's book of the same name, starring Dani Harmer as the title character, Tracy Beaker. The series was filmed at the end of 2020 and aired on CBBC and BBC iPlayer from February 12-14, 2021. The series follows from its predecessor, The Story of Tracy Beaker (TV series), and sees Tracy as a Mum, now in her 30s. The story is told from the viewpoint of Jess Beaker, the young daughter of Tracy. Talking about the show, here’s a look at how many episodes are there of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

My Mum Tracy Beaker episodes

There are three episodes in total. The first aired on Friday, February 12, while the second and third followed at the same time on Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14. Each episode was 30-minutes long and was available to watch on BBC iPlayer after their air dates. The names of the episodes are as follows:

"The Person I Most Admire"

Jess Beaker and her mother Tracy love their lives, before the popular footballer, Sean Godfrey enters the scene!

"Like a Family"

Jess and Tracy move into the mansion of Sean - but will the lifestyle of a millionaire be all they dreamed of?

"I Want My Mum Back"

Tracy is devastated by Sean's disloyalty, while Jess decides to take matters into her own hands and pays Sean a visit.

My Mum Tracy Beaker cast

The show Dani Harmer as Tracy Beaker, Montanna Thompson as Justine Littlewood, Emma Davies as Jess Beaker, Noah Leacock as Tyrone, Jordan Duvigneau as Sean Godfrey in lead roles. Apart From them, the mini-series also stars Lisa Coleman as Granny Cam, Christina Tam as Rosealie, Neil Ashton as Fred and Danielle Henry as Miss Oliver in pivotal roles.

What is My Mum Tracy Beaker about?

The show will see Tracy's childhood friend Sean return to her life, seeking to whisk her and Jess away from their life in London. Talking about reading the script, Dani revealed to heart.co.uk that as soon she read it she was like, ‘This is how Tracy would be as a mum’. She added that her daughter is amazing and are kind of complete opposites. Talking about her character she said Tracy is very emotional and feisty. Whereas Jess is a bit more reserved, chilled and very intelligent. She concluded by saying that they are not only mother and daughter but they are friends as well.

