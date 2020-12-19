How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Tin Star' Season 3? All About Tim Roth & O’Reilly Starrer

Actors Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie are all set to return for the final series of the show Tin Star. The third season is titled Tin Star: Liverpool and the actors would be reprising their roles as the Worth family. According to the official season synopsis, the Worth family “are on the attack, determined to draw to a conclusion the historic battles they have been fighting from the past and will have to confront their deadliest enemies in a battle to win freedom in the present". Tin Star Season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video or it can even be bought from Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies. Read on to know: How many episodes are there of Tin Star Season 3?

How many episodes are there of Tin Star season 3?

Tin Star S3 - 6 episodes

Liverpool: Homecoming

Liverpool: Commitment

Liverpool: Loves Young Dream

Liverpool: Collateral

Liverpool: All Roads

Liverpool: Come to the Edge

Season three, Tin Star: Liverpool has started from Thursday, December 10, 2020. The series started filming in Liverpool since July 2019 when it was renewed for a series finale in March 2019 by Sky. The earlier series also featured actors including Christina Hendricks, Ian Puleston-Davies, Ryan Kennedy, Michelle Thrush, John Lyinch, Anamaria Marinca, Jenessa Grant and Nigel Bennett.

Tin Star Season 3 plot

Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie story would end with their return to Liverpool in the UK as they confront their past. Season 2 ended with the daughter receiving troublesome news from their parents in the S2 finale. The Worth family thus returns to the UK after 20 years to confront their truth they were running from. Roth is known for movies like The Hateful Eight, Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Rob Roy and Planet of the Apes. He has also featured in TV shows like Twin Peaks, Rillington Place, and Klondike. Actor O’Reilly, who plays Angela Worth, also appeared in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One, Star Wars TV series, The Legend of Tarzan, Tolkien etc. While Lawrie who plays Anna Worth is also seen in shows like The Casual Vacancy and Murdered.

