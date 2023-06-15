How Never Have I Ever Gave The Audience Relatable Characters By Exploring Universal Themes

With the release of its fourth season, popular teen drama series Never Have I Ever has come to an end. The audience bids adieu to one of their own, a messy but relatable Devi Vishwakumar. Devi, also known as ‘Crazy Devi’, was a first-generation Indian-American high school student in America.

A 15-year-old teen, heartbroken after her father's death, was faced with dubious choices that threatened to ruin her interpersonal relationships as she embarked on an almost catastrophic quest to lose her virginity. But the interesting equation she shared with her family and friends made for an enjoyable and tag-along journey and appealed to viewers across the seven seas.

3 things you need to know

Devi Vishwakumar is a first generation Indian-American in the USA.

She lives with her mother Nalini, grandmother Nirmala and cousin Kamala.

The show makes a deep dive into the journey of self love, dealing with grief and the dynamics of female bonding.

Meet the Vishwakumars

Devi Vishwakumar lives with her single, working mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), her cousin Kamala and two other people of colour-- her best friends Fabiola Torres and Eleanor Wong. Her paternal grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) also moves in with them in Season 2. The Vishwakumar family, consisting of four headstrong ladies, resonated with brown women across the globe. While Devi's conflicts and everyday struggles echoed with teens, the grown ups too had their fair share of demons to battle with, as they embarked on a journey of self-discovery.

(Devi with her family and friends | Image: Never Have I Ever/Instagram)

Devi’s struggles to fit in with the 'cool crowd' at school. Nalini faces internal conflicts about raising a teenage daughter with orthodox beliefs away from home. There is mounting family pressure on Kamala to get married to a 'nice' Indian guy despite having a successful career. These are all issues that struck a chord with women all around, especially in India.

Culture confusion: Growing up as an Indian-American teen

Throughout the four seasons, we see Devi making unintended, silly mistakes, mostly owing to her finicky teenage behaviour. Devi’s character also portrays the cultural confusion that Indian-Americans often face, growing up in a culture that is so vastly different from the culture back home. Second or third generation NRIs, like Devi in NHIE, are seen as “too Indian” by their American peers and the often feel embarrassed about it.

(Devi with her friends | Image: Never Have I Ever/Instagram)

On the other hand, at home, they are constantly reminded that they are not "Indian enough" by their conservative families. The show explores how a teen's desire for a Western lifestyle is not a rejection of their own culture, but a result of conflicting feelings that arise from being torn between two vastly different cultures, especially due to a lack of strong South Asian support structures. It was a refreshing experience to watch diasporic emotional confusion play out on screen that authentically portrayed the fish-out-of-water feeling of not being "brown enough".



Family relationships and mental health struggles

The relationship between Devi and her family in Never Have I Ever is depicted in a realistic and empathetic way. Devi's parents, who came to America as immigrants, want what's best for their daughter. This puts Devi under intense mental and physical pressure to excel in her classes. As a result, she frequently competes with Ben Gross, a fellow student and later, love interest. This 'competition' makes her relationship with peers complicated. Devi believes that if she doesn't perform well in school, there will be serious repercussions for her future. She is torn between her own ambition, and the aspirations that her parents have unknowingly imposed on her.

(A scene from Never Have I Ever | Image: Never Have I Ever/Instagram)

Many children of immigrant parents share this sentiment. There is also exhibits a correlation, often detrimental, between their mental health and their academic performance. But rather than enduring this simmering mental and physical strain, NHIE promotes mental health awareness. Devi goes for psychotherapy and gets heartbreakingly candid during her counselling sessions. This is a compelling aspect of the series since it raises awareness about the under-addressed topic of mental health in the South Asian community. It encourages teens to step forward and voice the issues troubling them.

Fashion and styling: A glimpse into Devi's 'desi' wardrobe and Indian culture

(Devi at puja with her family | Image: Never Have I Ever/Instagram)

Devi and her family are seen in a variety of Indian outfits in NHIE. In the first season, she wore an aqua saree and the last episode of the fourth one featured her in a navy blue saree. The show tried to incorporate as many South Asian elements as possible through styling. Be it her nose pin or her traditional fashion, Devi frequently embraces her desi roots with her fashion choices. Though she grew up abroad surrounded by white people, Devi never lost sight of her Indian identity. She also never let herself be arm-twisted into believing that she was white too. Devi retained her ethnic identity and proudly so.

Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Nalini, said in an interview that the makers tried to recreate Indian personas as accurately as possible. They even involved experts to make sure the sarees were draped properly.

NHIE ending: Like a warm hug on a cold winter night

(A still from Never Have I Ever | Image: Never Have I Ever/Instagram)

In the final season of Never Have I Ever, Devi’s journey so far comes full circle. This season, Devi confronts challenges head on. She considers what kind of life she wants, moving ahead with a delightful, sort of almost-mature composure. Even though the ending came in a tidy and somewhat predictable package, it was an emotional send off for a character that fans loved. We see the Sherman Oaks gang content with the decisions they make for themselves, Devi's family comes to terms with the loss of her father and they finally move on. The conclusion felt almost like a warm hug on a cold winter night.