How Old Are The Cast Of Friends? Know More About The Characters Of The Iconic Show

Almost 27 years ago, one of the most memorable American sitcoms, Friends, aired for the first time. The show revolves around a group of six friends, living in New York City, with different personalities. Friends' last episode aired on May 6, 2004, but the show still has a large number of fans and is one of the most-watched sitcoms on television and on Netflix. Back in 1994, the cast of Friends including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were only in their early 20s.

As anticipated by fans, the show will soon be having a reunion episode with all six cast members. So, how old are the cast of Friends today? And who is the oldest Friends cast member?

How old are the cast of Friends?

Jennifer Aniston's age

Actor Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green in Friends. Her character was a brave girl who runs away from her life as a wealthy industrialist's daughter and chooses to live a more independent life. When the show first aired in 1994, Jennifer was only 25 years old. Today, she is 52 years old. Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday on February 11.

Matt LeBlanc's age

Matt LeBlanc portrays the role of Joey Tribbiani. On the show, his character is a struggling actor. He does not let the fact put him down and always has a positive spirit. The character is also known for his ways to easily charm a woman and for having a huge appetite. When the show first started, Matt LeBlanc was 27 years old. In 2021, he is 53 years old and celebrates his birthday on July 25.

Lisa Kudrow's age

Lisa Kudrow plays the quirky character of Phoebe Buffay in the Friends cast. Buffay is a freelance massage therapist. The character has a dark past with a mother who killed herself and an estranged twin sister, Ursula. Phoebe does not let her past determine her present and is always in an optimistic mood. In 1994, Lisa Kudrow was 31 years old, making her the oldest among the six main cast members. In 2021, the actor will turn 58 years old on July 30, 2021.

David Schwimmer's age

David Schwimmer plays the role of Ross Geller in Friends. His character is a palaeontologist at the New York Museum of Prehistoric History. Throughout the show, he goes through three divorces while having an infatuation with Rachel Green. David Schwimmer was 28 years old when the show aired for the first time in 1994. The actor will turn 55 years old on November 2, 2021.

Courteney Cox's age

Courteney Cox played the character of Monica Geller on Friends. The actor was 30 years old when the show's first episode was streamed. Her character was a chef and a person with an obsessive need to tidy things. Today, Courteney Cox is 56 years old and will celebrate her birthday on June 15, 2021.

Matthew Perry's age

Matthew Perry's age was 25 years old when he played the role of Chandler Bing on Friends. The character was sarcastic and had great comedic timing. While he worked in data analysis, his friends did not what his actual job was. Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani's relationship as best friends was one of the most iconic relationships on the show. Today, Matthew Perry's age is 51 years old and he will celebrate his 52nd birthday on August 19, 2021.

The Friends reunion episode will be released on May 27, 2021. A brand new trailer for the upcoming episode was released on May 19, 2021. Watch Friends reunion trailer here:

Image: David Schwimmer's Instagram

