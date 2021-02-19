How Old Is Uncle Nino From Jersey Shore? Here's More About The Cast Member

The season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has arrived and fans are bidding a bittersweet farewell to the reality TV stars. Despite the drama that unfolded this season, especially with Angelina Pivarncik, Deena Cortese, and Jenni Farley, the group managed to come together by the end. The cast surprisingly also invited the iconic Uncle Nino to Las Vegas to officiate Angelina's wedding. This season in addition to Angelina and Chris' nuptials, Lauren Pesce and Mike Sorrentino discovered they were expecting their first child together after Lauren took a pregnancy test on-camera. While all the characters had interesting story lines this season many fans were struck by Uncle Nino. Find out how old is Uncle Nino from Jersey Shore?

Who is Uncle Nino?

According to his IMDb page, Uncle Nino’s real name Antonio Giaimo. The fan favourite cast member from Jersey Shore is related to Vinny Guadagnino. Fans were first introduced to Uncle Nino during the original MTV series back in 2009 when Vinny's family made their debut on the reality show. Over the years many viewers had come to love him for his lighthearted and goofy ways. However, Uncle Nino’s thick Jersey accent did pose some obstacles when it came to understanding him initially.

How old is Uncle Nino from Jersey Shore?

Many fans were also curious about Uncle Nino’s age. However, his age remains a mystery for time being as he has revealed how old is, he on any of his social media platforms. Jersey Shore did not dispel that information as well. While Uncle Nino has built his image as a party animal on the show, over the years he has also become the go-to guy for many of the cast's issues.

More about Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore debuted on MTV from December 2009, to December 20, 2012, in the United States. The series revolves around the lives of eight housemates at a vacation home: in Seaside Heights, New Jersey in seasons one, three, five and six. According to its IMDb page, season 2 of the show was shot in South Beach, Florida in season two and Florence, Italy was the location in season four.

The show debuted amid controversies because they were using terms such as “Guido/Guidette". Its portrayal of Italian-Americans was deemed to be stereotypical by some viewers. However, over the course of its six seasons, the show has become a pop culture phenomenon. The shore franchise got spawned several times for international adaptations. It also had a successful spinoff called Snooki & Jwoww.

