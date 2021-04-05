How To Watch 'American Idol' Online? Is It Streaming On Hulu Or Netflix? Find Out

The 19th season of the singing reality television show American Idol premiered from February 14 onwards on the ABC television network. This brand new season is the fourth season to air on ABC network ever since the series’ revival. Famous musician Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan returned to join the judging panel of American Idol season 19.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the auditions of the new show were held in Los Angeles, San Diego, California and more. The singing reality show has garnered attention from viewers all around the world. Hence, here we have detailed different methods of how can one watch American Idol 2021.

How to watch American Idol 2021?

If you reside in the US and enjoy the cable facility, then you can easily watch the latest episode of American Idol on the ABC network from 8 pm ET/PT or 7 pm CT every Sunday. The channel also has an online streaming platform where one can enjoy watching live episodes. Viewers can also re-watch previous episodes from the current season, on the online streaming site by filling in the details of your cable provider. In contrast, one can also watch the shows with the commitment of the show by using an OTT streaming service. The options are listed below:

Where to watch American Idol if you don’t have cable?

One of the many options is FuboTV which offers viewers to access their favourite TV shows, live sports events and much more. The OTT platform stands out as it offers ABC as a part of its line-up for a price range of $64.99 per month. FuboTV can prove to be a complete cable replacement and viewers can first try out the site by opting for a Free FuboTv trial. It enables one to check out if the provider meets one’s needs. Viewers can also enjoy watching ABC’s American Idol on the OTT site Hulu + Live TV. Free trials and regional restrictions differ from place to place for the streaming site. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the current season’s audition was held at limited places keeping in mind all the safety protocols imposed by the state.

(Promo Image Source: American Idol official Instagram Page)