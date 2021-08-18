How To Watch 'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 7: TV Channel, Live Streaming & All Details

With the release of the new season of one of the most loved American reality TV shows -- Bachelor in Paradise, the fans have been eagerly waiting to watch it. The show is a spin-off of the American reality TV shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and it features all the contestants from the previous shows who will travel to an isolated paradise in Mexico. As The Bachelor in Paradise season 7 was released recently, here are the deatils that how you can watch the show.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise?

The first episode of the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premiered on 16 August, 2021 at 8 pm ET (7 p.m. CT) on ABC and is also available to live stream on fuboTV for those who are unable to watch it on TV. If the viewers wished to find the channel by using channel finders, they can use Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish. Those who do not own a connection to a TV cable can watch it on Fubo Tv that has a 7-day free trial. The show is also available to watch on Hulu+ Live that will also provide the fans access to The Bachelorette and other fun tv shows.

In order to enjoy the Bachelor in Paradise online free streaming, the fans can use apps such as Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox and more.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 contestants list

Aaron Clancy, 26, Insurance Agent - Walnut, California

Karl Smith, 34, Motivational Speaker - Miami, Florida

Kelsey Weier, 30, Professional Clothier - Des Moines, Iowa

Maurissa Gunn, 25, Patient Care Coordinator - Atlanta, Georgia

Natasha Parker, 33, Event Planner - New York City, New York

Noah Erb, 26, Travel Nurse - Tulsa, Oklahoma

Serena Chew, 25, Flight Attendant - San Francisco, California

Serena Pitt, 23, Publicist - Markham, Ontario

Kenny Braasch, 40, Boy Band Manager - Chicago, Illinois

Abigail Heringer, 26, Client Financial Manager - Salem, Oregon

Becca Kufrin, 31, Publicist - San Diego, California

Brendan Morais, 31, Commercial Roofer - Milford, Massachusetts

Connor Brennan, 29, Math Teacher - Nashville, Tennessee

Deandra Kanu, 25, Home Care Coordinator - Plano, Texas

Demi Burnett, 26, Interior Designer - Red Oak, Texas

Ivan Hall, 29, Aeronautical Engineer - Dallas, Texas

James Bonsall, 31, Software Salesman - San Diego, California

Jessenia Cruz, 28, Social Media Marketer - San Antonio, Texas

Tahzjuan Hawkins, 27, Business Development Associate - Castle Pines, Colorado

Tammy Ly, 26, House Flipper - Syracuse, New York

Tré Cooper, 26, Software Engineer - Covington, Georgia

Joe Amabile, 34, Former Grocery Store Owner - Chicago, Illinois

Mariela “Mari” Pepin, 25, Marketing Director - Odenton, Maryland

Victoria Larson, 28, Queen - Los Angeles, California

Victoria Paul, 28, Nurse - Alexandria, Louisiana

(IMAGE: BACHELOR IN PARADISE INSTAGRAM)

