How To Watch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 Online Right Now? Here's Its Release Date & Time

Matters are taking an interesting turn in the second season of Euphoria. Right from drugs creating a hassle for Rue, played by Zendaya, the attraction of Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, to Elliot, played by Dominic Fike, to the love triangle between Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, and her best friend Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, fans of the show might be excited to see what other twists are in store in the lives of the high school students.

More details on this would emerge in the brand new episode of the series. The latest episode has been titled Stand Still Like the Hummingbird. Here's all about its release date, time, and other details.

Euphoria season 2 episode 5 release date

The latest episode, No 5, of Euphoria, was released on February 6 at 9 PM ET. The show airs a new episode every Sunday at 9 PM.

Where to watch Euphoria's new episode?

The new episode can be watched on HBO on Sunday at 9 PM ET.

How to watch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 online?

The new episode of Euphoria will also be available on the streaming platform HBO Max. The streaming platform shared a still of Rue and her sister, played by Storm Reid, sitting on a couch and captioned it, "You’ll be sisters forever. A new episode of #euphoria is streaming tonight on HBO Max."

What to expect in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5?

In the promo of the episode, one could see the turn of events over Rue's battles with drugs. One could hear a voiceover, seemingly of the drug dealer Laurie, and how the use of 'chemicals' that make one feel good, begin to 'wither away.' There seemed a lot of chaos, with the characters looking tense, some even crying over the presence of cops. Some flashback moments also add to the mystery of the proceedings.

The ongoing season will only have three episodes after the latest one. The second season will come to a conclusion on February 27.

Meanwhile, the show has been renewed for a third season, so there will be a lot more going on in their lives.