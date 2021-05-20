How To Watch FRIENDS Reunion In India On May 27? Find Out Below

Monica and her FRIENDS are ready to greet their fans again. HBO Max’s FRIENDS Reunion is bringing back the show’s six main cast members together for the first time after the show went off-air. The FRIENDS Reunion will be available for streaming on May 27. Since this release date has been announced many fans are wondering, ‘How to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India?’ Find out below.

How to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India?

NBC’s sitcom FRIENDS was one of the most popular TV shows in America while it aired. Over the years, the show has gained a cult-classic status and has hooked audiences across the globe. While FRIENDS fans have been wanting the show’s cast to reunite for ages, this dream did come to fruition for more than a decade. But now, after dealing with a shooting delay due to the pandemic, the FRIENDS Reunion has finally been filmed.

Moreover, the FRIENDS Reunion trailer has was also released yesterday and now it plastered all over the internet. The show’s highly anticipated reunion will air on May 27 on HBO Max. Apart from the show’s six lead members, namely – Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox, the show has plenty of other guests on board.

Where will FRIENDS reunion air in India?

HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max is not available in India. Hence, the reunion will not be aired here. But the FRIENDS Reunion might be available for streaming a few weeks later in India on any of the currently available OTT platforms. But an information about the same has not been made official yet.

FRIENDS Reunion trailer and guests

The FRIENDS Reunion trailer was released by HBO Max on May 19, 2021. The trailer starts with the entire cast playing Ross’ apartment quiz, but this time it is based on the show. Soon shots of the cast visiting the iconic set appear on-screen. The cast even revisits popular scenes from the show for example when everybody gets to know about Monica and Chandler’s relationship. Lisa Kudrow also screams her classic dialogue, “My eyes! My eyes!”. Apart from Lisa, Matthew, Matt, Jennifer, Courteney, and David, the reunion special will also feature guest appearances by BTS, James Corden, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, and many others. Watch the FRIENDS Reunion trailer below.

