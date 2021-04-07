How To Watch 'The Big Day'? Is It Streaming Already? Know Details

The trailer of The Big Day: Collection released back in March and instilled a lot of excitement about the new season among the fans of the show. The first season of the show received an overwhelming response. The new season was announced on March 3rd and ever since the trailer release, netizens have been trend searching, “The Big Day’s release date”, "The Big Day streaming” and “how to watch The Big Day online?” Here is more information about it, read on to know details.

How to watch 'The Big Day'?

The Big Day can be watched on OTT giant, Netflix. The show is available to watch for users who have subscribed to the streaming services of the platform. One can go to Netflix on any device and watch The Big Day season 2 if they have subscribed to the streaming service.

'The Big Day' release date: Is 'The Big Day' streaming already?

Yes. The Big Day released earlier today, 7th April. The new season has 3 episodes and each episode is over 40 mins long. The official synopsis of the new season reads, “For six engaged couples, happily ever after begins on a spectacular note in this eye-popping look at India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry”.

About The Big Day: Collection 2

The new season has been produced by Conde Nast India and featuring Aditya Wadhwani, Gayeti Singh, Pallavi Bishnoi, Rajat Swarup, Ami Pandya, Nithin Zacharias, Nikhita Iyar, Mukund Chillakanti, Tyrone Braganza, Daniel Bauer, Aman Kapur, and Divya Khandelwal, The Big Day 2 has three episodes similar to the number of episodes the first season had. The series follows the journey of two couples getting married in each episode, so the season will see a total of 6 couples getting married much like the previous season. The show is a take on modern-traditional Indian weddings with a focus on their rites, rituals, and traditions. LGBTQ themes are also presented in the series.

The Big Day: Collection 2 trailer

The trailer of The Big Day season 2 portrays six new couples and their grand journey of Indian wedding ceremonies. The trailer depictured the emotional ride of the couples which also included a few international couples. The unison of different cultures is perfectly documented in the upcoming Netflix's The Big Day season 2. Watch the trailer below.

Promo Pic Credit: Still from The Big Day: Collection 2