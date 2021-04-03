How To Watch 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Episode 3? Know Here

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest Marvel series. It has received appreciation for its previously released two episodes with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles as Sam Wilson and James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes. Now, the makers have dropped the third episode as per the weekly episode release schedule.

How to watch 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' episode 3

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 release date in India was April 2, 2021. The latest episode is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Titled “Power Broker” the running of the episode is around 50 minutes. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 release time in India was 12:30 pm, like every other episode of the show.

Spoiler Alert! The latest Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode brings Sam and Bucky to Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl. He helps them in catching the Flag-Smashers and the person who is making the super-soldier serum. Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter also appears in the episode. She tells that she has been a fugitive since the events of Captain America: Civil War. The episode has the Winter Soldier in action, with everyone taking on guns at the end. The final scene has excited the fans about the next one. It has a warrior from Wakanda coming for Baron Zemo.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast also has Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Georges St-Pierra, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chain, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. The plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. The finale is speculated to decide who will honour the shield left by Captain America aka Steve Rogers, portrayed by Chris Evans.

All episodes are directed by Kari Skogland. Created by Malcolm Spellman, the series will have six episodes with each one being around 40-50 minutes long. It is the second Marvel series with WandaVision being the first one.

Promo Image Source: A Still from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier