How To Watch The Girlfriend Experience Season 3? Read Details About The Drama Series

The Girlfriend Experience is an American anthology drama television series created, written, and directed by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz. The first season of the series aired in April 2016 and it was based on a 2009 film of the same name. Here is everything you need to know about The Girlfriend Experience season 3 release and more.

How to watch The Girlfriend Experience season 3?

According to a report by Heavy, the anthology drama series premiered its third season on May 2, 2021, after a long hiatus. The makers released the first two episodes yesterday, titled Mirrors and Everyone's got a price. The show was broadcast at 8 pm on the Starz channel or the Starz app. The series can also be viewed on Amazon Prime’s Starz Channel, which is available to all Amazon Prime subscribers. Other sites where the show can be viewed are Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV.

The third season of the show stars Julia Goldani Telles, as Iris, an American student who leaves an unfinished neuroscience major at a top-tier university to chase a position as a neuroscience researcher at a London tech startup. She also starts a side job at an escort agency known as the V, where she delivers the ultimate “girlfriend experience” to her clients. The latest season will focus on how she tries to balance her two jobs and keep them separate from one another.

The third season consists of ten episodes titled Mirrors, Everyone's got a price, Deep Fake, Shuffle, Control Shift, The Kiss, Black Box, A Set of Lies Agreed Upon, State of Mind, and Integration. The official synopsis of the drama series reads, "The third installment of the anthology series is set amidst the London tech scene. Iris, a neuroscience major begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, only to find herself deep inside the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates. Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether and heads down a deep path of exploration."

Image Credits: Starz Youtube Channel