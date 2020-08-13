How Was 'Tiny Creatures' Filmed? Is It Staged Or CGI? Learn More Details About The Film

The new pseudo-documentary series Tiny Creatures was released on August 7, on Netflix. The series is helmed by the British director Jonathan Jones, who won an Emmy for his cinematography in David Attenborough’s Planet Earth II. In a recent interview given to Daily Mail, Jones revealed that he was a massive fan of fantasy adventure movies. The director further revealed that for making Tiny Creatures, he fused his experience of shooting natural history programmes with his experience in filming commercials. Read on to find out, “How was Tiny Creatures filmed?"

How was Tiny Creatures filmed?

According to a report on Daily Mail, the new Netflix series is scripted. It was shot like a proper movie, and the filmmaker used actual creatures for making this film. Filming all the eight episodes in Tiny Creatures season one posed a huge challenge on Jones and his team as the animals were filmed in dramatic new environments.

However, Jones received help from a team of professional handlers and trainers for each of these animals. The Daily Mail Report further suggests that the British director even wrote scripts ahead of filming for each individual animal. In his interview, Jones revealed that he had visualised every single frame, based on his experience of what they could expect from the animals.

Tiny Creatures Animal Abuse: How were animals handled while filming?

Jonathan Jones revealed in his interview that animals’ welfare was paramount while filming Tiny Creatures. They took care of the animals not only because the law demands it but also because a happy animal was more inclined to be active on set. The British director further revealed that it was important for the animals to get used to their new surroundings. The animals were also brought on the set of the series in advance, so they could get enough time to get familiarised with the place and the people present.

Jones had a good idea of what they could get out of the animals in terms of performance. Hence, he was able to write a script which was scientifically more accurate. He was especially careful not to embellish what they’d naturally do. Despite their appearances in the thrilling action scenes, the animals in Tiny Creatures were filmed separately in reality. For example, although the hawk and the kangaroo rat appear in the same sequence within the film, they were not in the same space at the same time.

