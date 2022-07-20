Hugh Jackman Joins Hulu's Animated Series 'Koala Man' As A Voice Artiste

Los Angeles, Jul 20 (PTI) Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has joined the voice cast of streaming platform Hulu's upcoming original animated series "Koala Man".

The comedy centres on a middle-aged father named Kevin.

"Kevin's only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the Australian suburban town of Dapto. He'll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don't take their rubbish bins down on the proper days," the plotline reads.

According to Deadline, Jackman will voice the character of Dapto, the head of the Town Council.

Australian creator/animator Michael Cusack is directing the show. He also voices Kevin.

"Koala Man" is executive produced by "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland and "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The show is produced by 20th Television Animation.