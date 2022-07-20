Last Updated:

Hugh Jackman Joins Hulu's Animated Series 'Koala Man' As A Voice Artiste

Hollywood's renowed actor Hugh Jackman has joined the voice cast of streaming platform Hulu's upcoming original animated series "Koala Man".

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Hugh Jackman

Image: AP


Los Angeles, Jul 20 (PTI) Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has joined the voice cast of streaming platform Hulu's upcoming original animated series "Koala Man".

The comedy centres on a middle-aged father named Kevin.  

"Kevin's only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the Australian suburban town of Dapto. He'll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don't take their rubbish bins down on the proper days," the plotline reads.  

READ | Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra slams rumours about actor's sexuality; 'It's silly & boring'

According to Deadline, Jackman will voice the character of Dapto, the head of the Town Council.

Australian creator/animator Michael Cusack is directing the show. He also voices Kevin.

READ | Mother's Day: Hugh Jackman to Julia Roberts, Hollywood celebs share rare pics with family

"Koala Man" is executive produced by "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland and "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The show is produced by 20th Television Animation. 

READ | Hugh Jackman tests COVID positive a day after performing at Tony Awards; Details inside
READ | Chris Hemsworth says he wants to do cameo as Thor in 'Deadpool 3' to tease Hugh Jackman
READ | Hugh Jackman 'thrilled' after watching Elvis Presley biopic; lauds Butler & Tom Hanks
First Published:
COMMENT