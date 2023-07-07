Last Updated:

Huma Qureshi Hosts Tarla Screening, Karishma Tanna And Anupam Kher Attend

Huma Qureshi plays the lead role in the biopic drama Tarla. The actress hosted a screening of the film in Mumbai on July 7 with several actors in attendance.

Written By
Shreya Pandey
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi hosted a screening of her movie Tarla in Mumbai on July 6. The actress opted for an all-white pantsuit for the screening. 

Huma Qureshi
She attended the premiere with her brother actor Saqib Saleem. The brother-sister duo twinned in white at the event. 

Huma Qureshi
Several friends of Huma attended the screening. And one of them was Scoop actor Karishma Tanna who came in a navy blue midi dress.

Huma Qureshi
Another friend of Huma's, actor Sunny Singh also showed up to cheer her friend. He came in a casual attire for the event. 

Huma Qureshi
Aamir Ali and Vidya Malvade were also clicked at the screening. The actor kept with simple while Vidya wore a multicoloured saree. 

Huma Qureshi
Ace actor Anupam Kher also attended the screening of the film Tarla. Just like always he wore a black shirt and blue denim jeans. 

Huma Qureshi
Veteran actor Sudhir Mishra was also present at the film's premiere. He posed with the lead actor Huma Qureshi. 

