Huma Qureshi Reveals She Did Not Wear Makeup In 'Maharani'; Says, 'I Was Petrified'

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi is currently basking in the success of the latest season of her web series Maharani. The actor reprised her role as CM Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 2 and is receiving a lot of praise for the same. However, the actor recently revealed that she was scared to do the show that demanded her to ditch makeup.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Huma Qureshi opened up about her reaction to the script of Maharani Season 1. The actor revealed she heard the script of the show over a zoom call with showrunner Subhash Kapoor. Huma Qureshi revealed she was petrified while hearing the show's script, yet she found it interesting.

However, what crossed her mind was the "conventional things" that women are often told in the industry such as the role is not enough glamorous and what if the show does not work. The Bell Bottom star further mentioned how she was once told that she should not play the role of a mother of three kids and was asked to negotiate for her character to have only one child. Yet, Qureshi denied to negotiate and went for the role as she did not want her 'insecurity' to be called a 'creative suggestion.'

Huma Qureshi reveals she did not wear makeup in Maharani

Qureshi also revealed that she went for a no-makeup look for her role in the show. She quipped that she was nervous about it and said, "I was scared about not wearing any makeup." However, the actor recalled the difference between her appearance in the first season, which arrived last year, and in the latest one.

She said, "In season 2, at least I am the Chief Minister so I am in better clothes. In season 1, I literally had rubber slippers, dirty synthetic saree that I would pull up and tuck in (above the stomach). It was not falling gracefully, it looked like you have just wrapped it. The body language of the women who work in the fields, pick up cow dung from hand, I wanted to get that and I didn't want it to be like 'oh this is a filmy version of it.'" Qureshi further mentioned how her originality in the show "connected with people."

