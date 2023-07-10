Huma Qureshi Starrer Maharani 3 Goes On The Floors

Maharani is a Hindi-language drama series created by Jolly LLB director Subash Kapoor. The show is inspired by real-world Indian political events of the 1990s. While the season 2 specifically showcased events from mid-1999. Now, the makers are gearing up for season 3 of the political drama series.

3 things you need to know

The show also stars Sohum Shah, Kani Kusruti, Amit Sial, and Inaamulhaq in prominent roles.

Maharani features Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti.

Reportedly the shoot will happen in Madhya Pradesh.

Shooting of Huma Qureshi starrer begins

Kangra Talkies, the production house of the show, took to their Twitter handle to share an update on the period political drama series. They tweeted that the shooting of Maharani season 3 has begun and it will bring back some new twists and turns, along with the beloved characters. The makers also dropped three photos along with the post.

(Kangra Talkies share photos from the sets of Maharani as they begin filming for season 3. | Image: Twitter)

In one of the pictures, a crew member was seen holding a clapperboard on the sets. Meanwhile, in the rest, the cast and crew were seen posing for the cameras. For the unversed, the plot of Maharani revolves around the life of a village woman named Rani who is handpicked by her politician husband Bheema to run for the position of the chief minister of Bihar.

What is the inspiration behind the Maharani series?

According to several reports, Maharani is based on the lives of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi who came together in the 1990s and defined the politics of Bihar. However, Subash has been reluctant to open up about the secrets of the show and has continued to fictionalise real-world events. Nevertheless, the show has nicely portrayed the growth of Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) and other characters in the series.