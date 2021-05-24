Huma Qureshi's Role In 'Army Of The Dead' Leaves Fans Sad, Netizens Call It 'unnecessary'

Army of the Dead is a 2021 American zombie heist film directed by Zack Snyder, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. The Zack Snyder directorial released a few days ago, on May 21, 2021, on the streaming giant Netflix and has been garnering mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Indian actor Huma Qureshi also was a part of the Army of the Dead's cast and portrayed the character of Geeta, an Indian mother who tries to escape the quarantine camp along with her kids. Netizens, however, weren't very happy with Huma's short screen time in the recently released Netflix film and took to Twitter and shared memes about the same.

Netizens react to Huma Qureshi's blink and miss role in Zack Snyder's movie

Huma Qureshi's latest film was the Zack Snyder directorial titled Army of the Dead, which is a zombie heist film. The Indian audiences were excited about Huma's role in a major Hollywood film and the fans' curiosity was piqued after Huma was featured in almost every trailer of the Netflix movie. But soon after the film hit screens, netizens were disappointed with her character and called it unrecognizable and unnecessary. Some people even compared it to Anil Kapoor's role in Mission Impossible.

Geeta, Huma Qureshi's character was an Indian refugee who escapes to the zombie city in hope of getting money for bribery. The film further shows that she is captured by the Zombie King but is, however, saved by Kate, who helps her escape in a helicopter along with Scott, and Marianne. Later, the helicopter crashes and while the makers show that Marianne doesn't survive, there is no mention of whether Geeta lives on or has perished in the crash as well. Indian audience took to Twitter and made memes about Huma's blink and miss role and here are a few of them.

TBH - Army of the Dead is a bit of disappointing, Huma Quereshi unrecognizable though.



okayish to watch, one timer. — BiryaniGuy (@BiryaniGuy) May 17, 2021

Huma Qureshi was exactly like the English people in hindi movies.😂



And the movie only one 🌟#ArmyOfTheDead — BTS30:36 (@BhupeshThk) May 22, 2021

Huma Qureshi's character could have been played by anyone, but Netflix wanted a Indian actress just please the Indian Zombie fans.#ArmyOfTheDead #Netflix — Anwar (@iamskanwar) May 21, 2021

Huma qureshi 5 min😭 — काली⚡️ (@itsSRKsKaali) May 21, 2021

Unpopular Opinion 📢



Huma Qureshi Was an unnecessary character in Army Of The Dead by Zack Synder...The story would hve been different if she was not there 🙂



P.s - don't sue me for this 😗✌#ArmyOfTheDead #ZackSnyder — Trying•To•Be•Normal (@BearerDark) May 21, 2021

Army of the Dead



Watched for Zack Snyder and Battista

Wtf is Huma Qureshi doing here.

🥺 — थेथर इंसान (@TausifRunning) May 22, 2021

@humasqureshi did u actually have a role in "Army of the dead''?? You were like the chailwala of the station where the train doesn't even have a stop in the movie #ArmyOfTheDead #HumaQureshi #humasucks — Vinay Shukla (@sonushukla27) May 22, 2021

More about Zack Snyder's movie

The zombie film revolves around a group of mercenaries, who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The trailer shows a casino boss, Bly Tanaka, approaching Scott Ward, who is a former zombie war hero. The duo comes together to break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone and further retrieve $200 million which is resting in Las Vegas. Scott accepts the challenge and creates an expertise team for the heist. The cast of the movie includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi among many others.

