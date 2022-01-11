'Human': Shefali Shah Gives Glimpse Into Making Of Her Character Gauri Nath; Watch

Shefali Shah's highly awaited medical thriller series, Human is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the show stars Shefali as Dr Gauri Nath, a 'complicated and unpredictable' character. Ahead of its release, Shefali gave a sneak peek into the making of her character via a BTS video which showcases the actor undergoing an arduous journey to take on her on-screen avatar.

She mentioned how bringing about her character was the joint effort of a bunch of 'immensely talented' women, who are brilliant at what they do. Shah further penned a thank you note tagging them and called them her favourite humans. Human also stars Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe, among others in pivotal roles.

Shefali Shah gives a glimpse inside making of her character Gauri Nath

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 11, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor uploaded a video montage of her journey, which included intense shooting schedules, long hours in her vanity, trial runs among other things. In the caption, she wrote, "A lot goes into the making of a character. How she looks is a very important part of it. Creating Gauri Nath was a collaboration of an immensely talented bunch of women, who not only are brilliant at what they do but are some of my favourite #humans."

She further added, "She couldn’t have been personified without the magic, talent, passion and love of @radhikamehra who has styled not just Gauri but the entire cast assisted by @keyurisangoi and many more. Magical Makeup by @pallavisymons and amazing Hair by @sandhyabellarae The way she looks is coz of these humans I love." Take a look.

Talking about her character earlier, Shah mentioned, "Dr Gauri Nath is no exception. She is Pandora’s box of all that one can and can not imagine. She raised the bar given the critical nature of the role. Wearing her skin was a first for me." She further added, "I have never met nor heard of a person like her. She’s complicated and unpredictable. One of the most challenging characters I’ve played because we have absolutely nothing in common

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HOTSTARSINGAPORE/@SHEFALISHAHOFFICIAL)