Actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari are set to don a white coat and stethoscope in their upcoming medical thriller series Human. The show is set to stream on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar soon. While fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the upcoming web series, its creators recently unveiled its much intriguing trailer.

The makers of Human web series recently released its much-awaited trailer. The two-minute video began with a background voice explaining how a new medicine is given approval. It later introduces Shefali Shah as Dr Gauri Nath and Kirti Kulhari as Dr Saira Sabharwal. The trailer revealed the show will narrate the story of a pharma giant using India's lax clinical trials to fasten the development of a new drug despite its fatal side effects. It also saw how a young migrant worker tries to earn a handful of money by asking some people to agree to human trials.

As Dr Sabharwal grows under Dr Gauri Nath, the two form a deep bond and dream to do big with their collaboration. However, their lives change when the drug turns out to be poison resulting in havoc. Both Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari are set to wow the audience with their powerful performances. The show's trailer received a positive response from netizens. Many mentioned they cannot wait to watch the show in the comment section. Others hailed Shefali Shah for her promising acting. A fan wrote, "Can't wait mam to watch your amazing work. Just love you in any role you play. Hats off to your Passion for your work," while another one penned, "This subject was not approved by film boards. Finally ott has given space for this subject. Great work."

Watch Human trailer below

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar special series is penned by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair, and Aasif Moyal. The upcoming medical thriller drama is backed by Sunshine Productions. Human is based on human drug testing that unravels the shades of risk-taking measures, loopholes, and disparity in order to develop the drug. This will be the first time, Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari will be seen experimenting with the genre by essaying characters that are sure to thrill and excite the audience.

Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial