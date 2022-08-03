The Most Hated Man on the Internet is a popular three-part Netflix docuseries which recently hit the OTT screen and created a buzz among the viewers. The series followed the story of a convicted criminal from Sacramento, California named Hunter Moore who created a revenge porn website Is Anyone Up? Which allowed the users to share pictures and details of other people without their consent. While the docuseries is streaming on Netflix, read on to know more about Hunter Moore.

Who is Hunter Moore?

According to Metro.co.uk, Hunter Moore grew up in California and was later expelled from Woodland Christian School. He then set up a website called Is Anyone Up in 2010. He uploaded explicit pictures of women while adding the links to their Facebook and Twitter handles without their consent.

Released on 27 July 2022, the docuseries shed light on Morre’s life and how Charlotte Laws, mother of one of the victims, managed to seek justice for her daughter. Moore then got sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release in May 2017. Soon after his release, he even self-published 'Is Anyone Up?! The Story of Revenge Porn', a year later. Rolling Stone profiled him in a 2012 article as Most Hated Man on the Internet.

In a recent chat with Youtuber Daniel Wise, Hunter Moore stated that he had no regrets over what happened and in fact, he was proud of what he created. He said, “First of all, I mean this probably sounds horrible, but I’m proud of what I created, I’m proud of the community I created. Now hell do I wish I had gone about it in a different way? 100%, and you know I’m obviously more than sorry and definitely would love to apologise to people that were affected negatively by the website. But besides that, I did do my time, I feel like I did pay my dues, and it wasn’t all negative, and I had a great time and I would definitely do it over and over again, but I would do it in a different way and I would definitely take back any of the trauma that anybody suffered from the website or anything negative that happened through the site because back then I didn't understand it.”

More about the docuseries

The Most Hated Man on the Internet followed the story of Hunter Moore creating a porn website as other anti-revenge-porn activists put in their efforts to take the website down. It also followed the campaign started by Charlotte Laws in order to take her daughter’s photos down from the website.

Image: Instagram/@themosthatedmanontheinternet