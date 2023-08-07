I Am Groot Season 2 Trailer: Baby Groot Is Set For New Adventures

I am Groot first premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Aug 10, 2022 and became a hit with Marvel fans. Now, almost a year later, the makers have announced the second season of the show with an official trailer. The five-episode-long series will make its debut on OTT on September 6.

2 things you need to know

I am Groot is the spinoff to Guardians of the Galaxy.

The show narrates the story of the mischievous sapling Groot and his journey among the stars.

I am Groot 2 trailer gives a glimpse of Groot’s journey

The trailer of I am Groot 2 marks the return of Vin Diesel as the voice of Baby Groot. In the second season, the troublemaking twig is back to indulge in more mischief. However, this time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face with new and colourful creatures.

This series will provide viewers with a fascinating look into Baby Groot's formative years, highlighting his interactions and coexistence with the dynamic Rocket. The show will also feature new extraterrestrial characters this time around

The second season of I Am Groot appears to be a gripping and immersive experience. It takes viewers on an exciting voyage through the Marvel Universe. It remains to be seen wether the second season lives up to the standards set by the first one.

Meet the team behind I am Groot 2

Kirsten Lepore was the writer/director of season one of I am Groot. She will be returning in the same capacity for season two. The supervising producer is Danielle Costa, while the producers are Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kirsten Lepore are listed as executive producers.