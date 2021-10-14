'I Know What You Did Last Summer': Release Date, Total Episodes & Streaming Details

Online streaming giant Amazon Prime Video's new web series titled I Know What You Did Last Summer is a teen horror series that is loosely based on the eponymous 1973 novel penned by Lois Duncan and its 1997 movie adaptation. The series depicts a tale of high schoolers as they confront a secret from their past. Scroll down to know about I Know What You Did Last Summer release date, its total episodes, and other details.

I Know What You Did Last Summer total episodes, release dates

The latest Amazon Prime series follows a group of teenagers who hit someone with their car the night of their high school graduation party. It sees the high schoolers worrying about how the consequences will affect them and their future- with college admissions on the horizon. Helmed by Sara Goodman, it features Madison Iseman, Ashley Moore, Brianne Tju, and Ezekiel Goodman, amongst others. The 1973 series adaptation combines the carelessness of young adults and the gravity of a terrible crime because of that.

The first four episodes of the upcoming much-awaited series will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 15 at 12.00 am. Post the release of the first half of the series' season one, the streamer will drop one episode of the series on a weekly basis, with the finale one releasing on November 12. The total number of the series has eight episodes.

Based on a 1973's novel by Lois Duncan, the series was originally adapted into a successful horror film in the year 1997. The film spawned two sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. The film starred Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Phillippe.

Meanwhile, Amazon has been leaning towards doing weekly episodic releases currently. Amazon may be hoping that after seeing where the story heads to after four episodes, the cliffhanger at the end will keep the viewers on the edge and make them come back to see what happens to the characters and who the killer turns out to be. I Know What You Did Last Summer joins a slew of the streamer's original series- The Boys and The Wilds. With eight episodes in total, the series has plenty of time to take its viewers on a horror-filled ride.

