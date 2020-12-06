Ian Somerhalder's Birthday: Is The' Vampire Diaries' Star A Wedding Officiator?

Ian Somerhalder became a teen heartthrob after he debuted as Damon Salvatore in the CW series The Vampire Diaries. The Hollywood actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. In his honour, many of his fans are posting his pictures and some interesting facts online. Did you know Ian Somerhalder is a wedding officiator? Find out more details about this interesting piece of Ian Somerhalder's trivia below.

Is Ian Somerhalder a wedding officiator?

Ian Somerhalder is not a new face in the entertainment industry. As mentioned earlier, he became a household name after starring as Damon Salvatore on the popular show, The Vampire Diaries. The Hollywood actor was the leading man of the show till the end. But turns out, Ian Somerhalder has many other talents apart from acting.

Also read | Nina Dobrev Posts Old Pic With Ex Ian Somerhalder; Fans Say 'heart Skipped A Beat'

The Vampire Diaries actor is a wedding officiator and has officiated his assistant Jessica’s wedding. Since it is Ian Somerhalder’s birthday lets dive into details of this sweet gesture. A video on YouTube shows Ian standing right by his assistant’s side in a black blazer. This wedding video of Jessica and her husband captures Ian and his officiating skills in the perfect manner. Watch this video below.

On the occasion of Ian Somerhalder’s birthday, here are some other interesting facts about 'The Vampire Diaries' star:

1. The Ian Somerhalder foundation

Ian Somerhalder’s trivia will be incomplete without mentioning his love for nature. The Lost star started a foundation named the Ian Somerhalder Foundation in 2010 to educate people on how they can positively impact the environment.

Also read | When Nina Dobrev Opened Up About Her Ex Ian Somerhalder's Marriage; Read More

2. He married a 'vampire'

You read that right. Ian Somerhalder married another ‘on-screen’ vampire. The Vampire Diaries star is married to Twilight star Nikki Reed. In the Twilight franchise, Nikki Reed played the role of Edward Cullen’s foster sister Rosalie. Ian Somerhalder often shares sweet pictures with his wife on social media.

3. Modeling for ages

Ian Somerhalder is not a new name even in the modelling industry. The Vampire Diaries star has been modelling since the age of 10. According to the talko’s report, Ian has modelled for brands like Guess, Versace, and Nautica. These gigs helped him bag acting jobs and familiarise himself with industry insiders.

Also read | Paul Wesley & Nina Dobrev From 'Vampire Diaries' Call Justin Bieber Their 'Love Child'

Also read | Vampire Diaries Ending Explained: Did Elena And Damon Die In The Last Episode?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.