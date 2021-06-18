'iCarly' Cast Asserts Sam's Absence 'gives The Space To Get New Characters' In The Reboot

A day after the premiere of the first three episodes of the iCarly reboot on June 17, the old cast opened up about Jennette McCurdy's decision to turn down to project while talking about her character Sam. Interestingly, lead actors Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress exclusively talked to ET about the same. They also shared their thoughts on how the revival will address character Sam's status.

iCarly cast on Sam's absence

First, Cosgrove shared that they talk a lot about the Sam character and where she is in the pilot episode. The American actor further added that her character Carly "very much still loves" Sam and always will. Then, Cosgrove candidly said that the cast really wanted Jennette to be a part of the show in real life. On the other hand, Trainor shared that the pilot episode touches Sam's absence, but it does not go too deep because they want to respect Jennette's wishes.

As the conversation progressed further, Trainor added that Jennette decided to move on from acting and she's doing great in her own world and they are "super proud of her". Before concluding, he shared that the former actor is part of the family forever. He then mentioned that the absence of her character has given them the space to get new characters in and have new unexpected storylines and voices. Meanwhile, the original cast also noted that the door is always open for McCurdy to return to the show.

The new episodes of the reboot will be dropped weekly on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.

Why isn't Sam coming back to ICarly?

Earlier in Juen 2021, when the makers of the reboot had dropped the trailer of it, fandom of the series were curious about Sam's return as back in March 2021, McCurdy had announced that she had quit acting. McCurdy, in an episode of her podcast Empty Inside, had explained that she never wanted to act and was forced to by her family. She also admitted to being "ashamed" of her career and past roles, ultimately saying goodbye to acting.

