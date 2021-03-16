ICarly Cast Reunite At Kids Choice Awards To Hand Over The Favourite Movie Award

The iCarly cast came together at the 2021 Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards. iCarly cast of Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. The cast slipped in the news of their show being rebooted and also brought back the fun and entertainment to the stage. Miranda Cosgrove opened the segment by thanking their fans and expressing her happiness to be back on stage.

Jerry Trainor, in his comic tone, said, "We need to celebrate! I'm thinking balloons, fireworks, T-shirt cannons, confetti in the shape of our faces, and then we throw an all-night pizza party paid for by someone else." (sic) The banter continued further with Miranda Cosgrove asking, "What's cooler than a free pizza party?" to which Nathan Kress replied, "We hand out a blimp." The trio stood apart on stage, practising social distancing. They handed over the orange blimp to Wonder Woman 1984 for Favourite Movie. Gal Gadot accepted the prize.

iCarly Reboot

The revival of the fan-favourite comedy show iCarly is in the works. The reboot of the teenage comedy series is being developed by Ali Schouten. The reboot version of the show will see the original iCarly cast reprising their roles. The rebooted show of iCarly will be exclusively available on Paramount+.

iCarly Cast

The cast will consist of Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly reboot, but Jenette McCurdy who played the role of Sam, Carly's best friend, won't be making a comeback in the reboot show. She said in her podcast earlier that she was 'embarrassed' by her past roles and has quit acting. However, she also added that she is open to working if any opportunity arises to work with a good director.

The original American sitcom aired from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon. It followed the life of Carly Shaw, a teenager (played by Miranda Cosgrove). The show ran for a total of 96 episodes in 6 seasons. Nathan Kress played the role of Freddie Benson, who records and uploads Carly's audition tape online. This leads to the development of iCarly, a webcast program. Jerry Trainor played Carly's elder brother Spencer Shay in the show. The first two seasons of the show were also added on Netflix in February 2021.