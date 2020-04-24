If 'Extraction' Is Remade In Hindi, Who Would Play The Lead Roles In The Film? Find Out

Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, and Randeep Hooda in the lead, narrates the tale of Tyler Rake, who is sent on a mission to rescue an abducted child from Dhaka, Bangladesh. The movie directed by Sam Hargrave marks his directorial debut, as he has previously worked as a stunt coordinator in movies like Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Extraction is reported to be based on comic Ciudad, and the screenplay of the movie is adapted by Joe Russo. Extraction also features a host of Indian actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, Manoj Bajypee, among others in prominent roles. Released on April 24, 2020, the movie is reportedly received rave reviews from the audience.

What if Extraction is remade in India?

Although the story of Extraction is set in Bangladesh, the makers of the movie have shot some parts in Ahmedabad, and some in Thailand. What if the movie was remade in India with an all-India star cast, who would play the lead role? Find out.

Rana Daggubati as Tyler Rake

Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4, would be an ideal choice to replace Chris Hemsworth in the Extraction Hindi remake. As the role of Tyler Rake demands agility and strong physique, Rana Daggubati has it all. Also, Rana Daggubati's portrayal as Bhallaladeva in Baahubali franchise has won him a massive fan following. So, Rana Daggubati will be the right choice for Extraction Hindi remake.

Vaani Kapoor as Nik Khan

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War, would be an ideal choice for the role of Nik Khan. Although there is ambiguity about Nik's role in Tyler's life, however, it is sure that she is an important role in the film, as seen in the trailer. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor is well-known for her acting skills, her role as Naina Varma in War won her many accolades.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kapur can reprise the role of the menacing Drug Lord, who plays an important role in initiating the mission (which is carried out by Chris Hemsworth). While in the original David Harbour playing the role, Pankaj Kapur will be an apt replacement. Pankaj Kapur was last seen in Vikas Bahl's Shaandaar.



