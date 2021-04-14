If You Liked Films Like 'Thunder Force', Here Are Similar Films You May Watch

Thunder Force is a new Netflix comedy that mixes elements of parody superhero films with Melissa McCarthy's hallmark comedy. If you've seen this movie and are looking for something similar to watch, we've combed through the archives and saved you the trouble. So, without further ado, here are ten superhero comedies to watch if you like films like Thunder Force.

Shazam

What would you do if you had been 14 years old and had superpowers? It's something that every child has considered, and Shazam brought it to life in the best way possible. The premise is constantly harvested for humour and, for the most part, works wonderfully in the film, from drinking beer and exploring strip clubs to hustling money on the streets. With an equal amount of action, suspense, and humour, this superhero movie never takes itself rather seriously.

The Incredibles

The Incredibles is a fantastic superhero film that is one of Pixar's finest. The setup is basic, but the film's family format and equal amounts of action and humour keep it riveting from beginning to end. The plot establishes a world in which superheroes have been banned as a result of an unfortunate incident concerning some bystanders. Bob Parr, a man addicted to his past glory as Mr Incredible and therefore unable to move on with his life, is at the root of it all. His wife Helen (Elastigirl) and he settled down to a normal life with their three children and work. Just, when a megalomaniac supervillain appears and threatens to ruin the planet, whose life is jeopardised.

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

As far as parody movies go, all three Austin Powers films are hilarious. The first film, on the other hand, is unquestionably one of the more unique offerings. Austin Powers, a world-class playboy and part-time secret agent, stars in this cult classic. He resurfaces 30 years after being frozen in a cryogenic state to battle his nemesis Dr. Evil once more. This is a fantastic parody film that is well-written, amusing, and timeless in its humour.

The Heat

Thunder Force and The Heat are somewhat close. In reality, almost the entire film is built around plot beats from this film. The plot follows an uptight FBI Special Agent named Ashburn who is forced to team up with a foul-mouthed Boston cop named Mullins in a classic “opposites attract” arc. McCarthy as Mullins dances off Sandra Bullock as she plays it straight, with the two forced to team up in order to bring down a brutal drug lord. The Heat is a lot of fun, and there are some nice jokes thrown in along the way, so it's definitely worth watching.

Kick Ass

Kick Ass suits the bill when it comes to special superhero offerings; it's action-packed, superbly crafted, and packed with sharp humour. Dave Lizewski, a relatively ignored high schooler and comic book fan, is the main protagonist in this tale. Dave lives alone with his Father, having few friends. Dave tries to fight back despite his lack of superhero abilities or experience. While there is some teen angst, Kick Ass shines with its action and realistic tale.

Sky High

Sky High takes place in a time when superheroes are well-known and embraced. Young William Stronghold is at the centre of this tale, attempting to strike a balance between becoming a regular teen and becoming an exceptional being. Despite some good ideas, the film heavily relies on its formulaic and repetitive plot. There's nothing especially difficult or unusual about this film, but it does have a strong balance of action and drama.

Spy

Before Ghostbusters, Spy was one of Melissa McCarthy's more famous comedies, and it's a more subdued comedy effort. Susan Cooper, a blundering CIA analyst, is the main character in this film. When her partner goes missing, she is quickly called into action. Susan finds herself struggling and shambling her way through an undercover role as she invades the world of a lethal weapons dealer, bent on preventing a global crisis, in this slapstick comedy.

Super Lopez

Another superhero spoof film, this time with a distinctive Spanish flavour, is Super Lopez. Our main character here is Juan López, a regular office worker who chooses to become Superlópez, the first Spanish superhero. This Superman spoof works pretty well, with some decent jokes and a dash of action thrown in for good measure.

Deadpool

Deadpool isn't exactly like Thunder Force, but there are some parallels in terms of humour, storyline, and poking fun at superhero culture in this film. Deadpool follows a wisecracking mercenary named Wade who is experimented on in order to become immortal. The only drawback is that he becomes extremely unattractive and disfigured in the process. As a result of this, Wade sets out to find the person who is responsible for his appearance being ruined. Deadpool is a fantastic superhero film that is a must-see for anyone who enjoys fourth-wall breaks and clever gags.

The Naked Gun

The Naked Gun, along with Airplane, is arguably one of Leslie Nielsen's best spoof films. This late-80s comedy is just as funny now as it was back then, thanks to a slew of truly hilarious gags. Lieutenant Frank Drebin, an inept officer, is our main character this time. Queen Elizabeth II is visiting town, and Vincent Ludwig intends to assassinate her with the help of a brainwashed baseball player. Will he be successful? Is it possible for Frank to save the day? This film is completely absurd, and if you're looking for a good laugh, this should be at the top of your list.