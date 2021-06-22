If You Liked 'One Tree Hill', Here're Other Shows Or Movies Of The Cast You Can Watch

One Tree Hill cast has Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, Sophia Bush, and others. The teen drama series takes place in a fictional town and initially follows the lives of two half-brothers, showing their professional and romantic stories. Created by Mark Schwahn, it ran from 2003 to 2012 with nine seasons and 187 episodes. Take a look at a film/series of the main team member that you might like.

Movies or shows to watch featuring One Tree Hill cast

A Cinderella Story

Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill, was seen in A Cinderalla Story in 2004. It gave a modern twist to the classic titular folklore as it has two internal friends planning to meet in person at their high school's Halloween dance. Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, and Regina King also appear. Following its box-office success, the film became a cult classic.

Crisis

Crisis is an action thriller drama series created by Rand Ravich. It stars James Lafferty, Nathan Scott from One Hill Tree, as high school teacher, Mr. Nash. The show also has Dermot Mulroney, Rachael Taylor, Lance Gross, Max Martini, Michael Beach, Halston Sage, Max Schneider, Gillian Anderson, and others. There is only one season with 13 episodes revolving around a secret service agent who is at the center of an international crisis and has to solve it no matter what it takes.

Growing Up Smith

Set in 1979, the plot shows an Indian family moving to America with the hopes of living the American Dream, while their 10-year-old boy falls in love with the girl next door which pushes him away from his family's ideals. Growing Up Smith, also titled Good Ol' Boy, was premiered in 2017. One Tree Hill's Peyton Sawyer actor Hilarie Burton essays Nancy Brunner along with Jason Lee, Anjul Nigam, Brighton Sharbino, Roni Akurati, and more.

Pearson

Bethany Joy Lenz aka Haley James Scott from One Tree Hill is seen as Keri Allen in Pearson series. The political drama show also features Gina Torres, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Chantel Riley, Morgan Spector, and others. It is a spin-off of the acclaimed legal drama series, Suits. Aaron Korsh and Daniel Arkin served as creators for the one and only season that has 10 episodes.

Alpha Dog

Emile Hirsch, Justin Timberlake, Bruce Willis, Olivia Wilde, Amanda Seyfried, Ben Foster, Harry Dean Stanton, and Sharon Stone star in Alpha Dog that has One True Hill cast member Paul Johansson (Dan Scott) as Peter Johansson. Written and directed by Nick Cassavetes, it is a crime drama film released in 2006. Based on the true story of the kidnapping and murder of a 15-year-old teenager, Nicholas Markowitz.

Chicago P.D.

Brooke Davis is portrayed by Sophia Bush in One True Hill. A year after the show ended, the actor earned a recurring role as Detective Erin Lindsay in the Chicago Fire series. She went on to play the character as the main role in Chicago P.D. and then as a guest in Chicago Med and Chicago Justice.

