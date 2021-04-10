If You Liked 'The Serpent', Here Is A List Of Other Serial Killer Shows That You May Enjoy

The popularity of The Serpent has rapidly grown among the audience ever since its recent release on Netflix. The series is based on the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj who committed multiple murders and was briefly at large in the 70’s. Several such serial killer documentaries and shows have been created for the interest of the viewers and released on various platforms. While many of them have been derived from real-life stories, some are the products of fictional writing. Following is a list of serial killer shows which are similar to The Serpent.

Serial killer shows similar to The Serpent

Mindhunter

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller series that is distributed by Netflix. It is based on the true- crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit that came out in 1995. It follows a team of FBI agents who solve various crimes including tracking down serial killers. The series has brought a total of two seasons till date.

The Confession Tapes

The Confession Tapes is a 2017 documentary series that is based on real life stories. One of Netflix originals, the series focuses on several people who were covicted of murders, but say that their confessions were misinterpreted. The series presents various alternate views of these stories.

The Confession Killer

The Confession Killer is another documentary series on Netflix that focuses on the 1983 case of Henry Lucas. The serial killer had murdered a total of 11 people from 1960 to 1983. The miniseries has a total of 5 episodes.

You

You is one of the most popular serial killer shows on Netflix, with a total of 2 seasons and 20 episodes on its list. The plot of this show follows the story of Joe Goldberg, an obsessive stalker. The character ends up changing his identity in the second season and goes after another woman. This series stars Penn Badgley in the lead.

Dexter

Dexter is yet another popular serial killer series that is distributed by CBS. It revolves around the story of Dexter, who is a forensic technician that specialises in bloodstain patter analysis and who is secretly a serial killer. The show has brought a total of 8 seasons till date, starring Michael C. Hall in the lead.

The Mentalist

The Mentalist is another crime show by CBS, but has a unique concept. The plot follows the character of Patrick Jane, who helps detectives solve various crimes, including tracking down a serial killer. Simon Baker has played the lead role of Patrick, who has the ability to ‘read minds’.