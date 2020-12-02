If You Liked 'The Vampire Diaries', Here's Watchlist Of Other Supernatural Shows

The Vampire Diaries is one of the earliest supernatural shows to have caught the fancy of the audiences. The show was widely loved by the viewers and it has eight seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The plot of the show revolves around the town of Mystic Falls that falls prey to supernatural beings like vampires and werewolves. How these creatures wreak havoc in the peace-loving town is something one will have to watch the series for. If one like the plot of The Vampire Diaries here is a watchlist of other shows to binge on.

Here is a watchlist of shows like 'The Vampire Diaries'

1. The Originals

This show is the sequel to The Vampire Diaries. It revolves around how the first species of vampires were born and how they thrived. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the most interesting shows like The Vampire Diaries.

2. Teen Wolf

This show revolves around a high-school goer who gets bitten and turns into a werewolf. How he adapts to his new life and the adventures he goes on to experience is something one will have to watch the show for. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6 is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the most interesting shows like The Vampire Diaries.

3. V Wars

This show revolves around the rivalry that breaks the friendship between two best friends after an ancient and unknown disease starts turning people into vampires. It stars Ian Somerhalder in the lead role. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1 is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the most interesting shows like The Vampire Diaries.

4. Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

This show revolves around a teenager who discovers that she is the descendant of one of the prominent bloodline of witches. She attends the school of witchcraft and the normal highschool as well. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6 is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the most interesting shows like Vampire Diaries.

5. Grimm

This show revolves around a supernatural hunter, Nick Burkhardt, who also is a homicide detective. Grimm is a legacy of hunters who have hunted many evil beings. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Supernatural

This show is a story of a duo of brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who fight monsters and ghosts among other evil beings. The series has fifteen seasons so far and all the episodes of it will keep the viewers on the edges of their seats. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the most interesting shows like Vampire Diaries.

7. Ghost Wars

This show revolves around the remote town of Port Moore being haunted by demons and other supernatural beings after an earthquake breaks free these forces. It then becomes the responsibility of one man to save the entire town from destruction. It has an IMDB rating of 6.3 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the most interesting shows like Vampire Diaries.

