If You Love Adam Sandler, Here Are His Movies To Watch; 'Happy Gilmore' To 'Funny People'

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler is well-known for his comic roles and movies. In his stellar career, he has essayed several distinct and impressive roles which led him to the stardom he is enjoying today. If you love Adam Sandler, then her we have accumulated an Adam Sandler’s movie list that you must watch. Check it out:

Happy Gilmore

Directed by Dennis Dugan, Happy Gilmore is a 1996-released sports-comedy flick. The movie sees Adam Sandler essaying the role of an unsuccessful ice hockey player. When he learns that his grandmother is going to lose her house, he uncovers his newfound talent for golf and enters a golf tournament to win the prize money in order to save her home.

Funny People

Released in 2009, Funny People is a black comedy-drama movie helmed by Judd Apatow. Featuring Adam Sandler in the lead role, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a seasoned comedian who learns of his terminal illness. He tries to fix all the relationships in his life and hires a semi-professional comedian as his assistant to groom him towards becoming a professional.

ALSO READ| Is Adam Sandler's Wife In The Wedding Singer? Read Details About 'The Wedding Singer' Cast

Blended

Helmed by Frank Coraci, Blended is a romantic comedy film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in the lead role. The premise of the movie chronicles the life of Jim and Lauren, who after being on a terrible blind date, find themselves stranded at a resort together with their respective children. Amidst fights and arguments, the two soon starts to develop feelings for each other.

ALSO READ| Adam Sandler To Star In 'The Spaceman Of Bohemia' Adaptation On Netflix

Billy Madison

Starring Adam Sandler in the lead role, Billy Madison is a 1995-released comedy film. Directed by Tamra Davis, the story of the film is based on the life of a 27-year-old slacker. He is forced to re-attend his grades from grade one to twelve to prove to his rich father that he is capable of inheriting his fortune.

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Happy Gilmore' Filmed? Details About The Popular Adam Sandler Movie

Punch-Drunk Love

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Punch-Drunk Love is a 2002 black romantic-comedy drama. The plot chronicles the story of a frustrated Barry Egan who calls a phone-sex line to curb his loneliness. However, this step leads him into a huge mess which could also jeopardise his relationship with girlfriend Lena.

ALSO READ| Adam Sandler's Movies Watched By People For 2 Billion Hours On Netflix; See Details

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Billy Madison & Happy Gilmore)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.