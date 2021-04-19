If You Loved Ajeeb Daastaans, Here Are Few Interesting Anthologies To Watch Online

The Netflix show Ajeeb Daastaans has already begun impressing viewers with its strong content. The anthology tells four tales of four separate individuals and their love lives. The story is gripping and keeps the viewers invested in the series. In the past several such series have come along that have introduced viewers to the anthology style of films. Thus here is a list of a few anthology based films the one may like if they have enjoyed watching Ajeeb Daastaans.

Anthology movies to watch on OTT platforms

Unpaused

The series Unpaused is set during the coronavirus pandemic and showcases how different classes of society tackled it. From a humorous tale of love to a more gripping and self-reflecting tale of serious issues, Unpaused dives deep into the isolation and the loneliness that crept onto many during the initial stages of the pandemic. The show focuses on five such individuals who belong to five groups of various financial strata.

Paava Kadhaigal

This Tamil anthology was one of the most gripping stories that came out during the end of 2020. The stories showed within the anthology explore various aspects of love and relationship. From same-sex marriage to Honor killings, the show explores almost all the topics that may seem taboo to generalised norms of society.

Bombay Talkies

Bombay Talkies was one of the most interesting anthologies that came out in the year 2013. The film featured some great directors along with a talented group of actors who delivered exceptional short stories. The narrative follows and celebrates the life of Mumbai and the close relationship and effect Bollywood has on its citizens on a day to day basis. The movie also showcases beautiful stories showcasing the wonderful relation individuals of Mumbai and the other states have with Bollywood as well.

Lust Stories

Four talented directors from Bollywood came together to create the anthology that is Lust Stories. The film went on to win tremendous appreciation from fans and critics alike. The stories showcase the lives of several women from different social statutes of the society and the repression they face due to society.

Ghost Stories

As the name suggests the anthology is based off on supernatural happenings in the life of several individuals within the anthology. The film was created once again by the Lust Stories team who came together to create another gripping tale. This time the directors move more into the supernatural zone and deliver chills to the viewers.