If You Loved 'Below Zero', Here Are Similar Spanish Action Movies You Must Check Out

Directed by Lluis Quilez, Below Zero is an action thriller film starring Javier Gutierrez, Alex Monner and Patrick Criado in the lead roles. Released on Friday, January 29, Below Zero chronicles a prison transfer when the van is attacked. The office in charge must fight those inside and outside while he deals with the icy temperature. If you loved watching the film, and are looking for similar Spanish action thriller films, then here is a list that you must check out:

Movies like Below Zero:

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Helmed by Daniel Calparsoro, Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City is a Spanish action-adventure thriller film. The plot of the movie is adapted from a novel penned by Eva Garcia Saenz de Urturi and stars Belen Rueda and Javier Rey in the lead role. The premise of the film depicts the life of a detective who returns to Victoria-Gasteiz, Spain, in order to investigate murders whose pattern matched that of a serial killer about to be released from prison.

The Fury of a Patient Man

Released in 2016, The Fury of a Patient Man is a Spanish action thriller film directed by Raul Arevalo. The title of the film was inspired from John Dryden’s epic poem Absalom and Achitophel. The story of the film is based on the life of a circumspect man who quietly plots bloody revenge against the gang of robbers who killed his family.

Gun City

Directed by Dani de la Torre, Gun City is a 2018 released Spanish action thriller film. Penned by Patxi Amezcua, the plot of the film details the life of a cop who is sent to Barcelona to arrest the people responsible for stealing military weapons. The entire movie is set against the backdrop of 1921 Barcelona, Spain.

The Silence of the Marsh

Starring Money Heist fame actor Pedro Alonso, The Silence of the Marsh is a Spanish action mystery film released in 2019. Helmed by Marc Vigil, the plot of the film is loosely based on a novel written by Juanjo Braulio. The movie showcases the life of a journalist turned crime novelist, who while researching about corruption discovers that reality is more criminal than his stories.

The Endless Trench

Released in 2019, The Endless Trench is a Spanish film directed by Jon Garano, Aitor Arregi and Jose Mari Goenaga. At the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War in 1936, young and newlyweds Higino and Rose hide in a hole underneath their house. Despite the constant threat of discovery, the duo remains resilient without knowing how long the war will last.

