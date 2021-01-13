If You Loved 'Bridgerton', Here Are Other Historical Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist

Netflix's recent period drama series Bridgerton has received a positive response from the audiences. The plot is based on the novel authored by Julia Quinn, which is titled as The Duke And I. Bridgerton plot tells the story of Bridgeton's eldest daughter Daphne and her quest to find love. Bridgerton is set against the backdrop of Regency England. As one waits for the second season of Bridgerton, here is a watchlist of similar shows and movies.

Also read | Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Side Effects That She Endured From 'The Undoing'

Also read | Chadwick Boseman's Wife Gets Emotional As She Accepts Posthumous Tribute To The Late Actor

Movies and shows like Bridgerton

1. Downton Abbey

This show is set between 1912 and 1926 and tells the story of the dictatorial Crawley family. Robert Crawley risks losing the estate after the heir dies in the sinking of Titanic. The next in line heir refuses to put up with the autocratic functioning of the household. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.7 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the best shows like Bridgerton.

2. Vanity Fair

The plot of this historical drama revolves around the ambitious Becky Sharp who wants to find her way of the conventional standards of the society. The plot is set against the backdrop of the times post the defeat of Napolean. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.2 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. The Great

The plot of this comedy-drama series revolves around the rise of Cathrine The Great, empress of Russia. The series is set against the backdrop of 18th-century Russia. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available for streaming on Hulu.

4. Little Women

This movie is the screenplay adaptation of the classic novel authored by Louisa May Alcott that goes by the same name. It revolves around the March sisters who face all the troubles life throws at them with a smile on their face. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the best movies like Bridgerton.

5. Pride And Prejudice

This film is the screenplay adaption of the classic novel authored by Jane Austen that goes by the same name. It revolves around the love story between two people who belong to different classes of society. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

6. Sense And Sensibility

This movie is the screenplay adaption of yet another classic novel authored by Jane Austen that goes by the same name. It revolves around two sisters of the Dashwood family who embody common sense and sensibility in tough times. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8 and is available for streaming on Hulu.

Also read | Nick Jonas In Talks To Play Frankie Valli In Award-winning Broadway Musical: Reports

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Cheers Nick Jonas On His Rumoured Casting In 'Jersey Boys' Musical

Image courtesy- @bridgertonnetlix Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.