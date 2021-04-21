If You Loved 'Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist', Here Are Similar Documentaries

The documentary Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist was recently released on April 17, 2021, on Netflix and is being loved by fans and critics. The docu-film features people who worked closely with the late actor and give insights about his work and skills. If you loved Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist, here is a list of other posthumous documentaries that you can watch.

Posthumous documentaries to watch if you loved Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist

Amy

The 2015 British documentary film, Amy spoke in detail about the life and times of Amy Winehouse, with Asif Kapadia at the helm. It was bankrolled by James Gay-Rees, George Pank, and Paul Bell, while Krishwerkz Entertainment, On The Corner Films, Playmaker Films, and Universal Music, co-produced it. The film documents the singer-songwriter’s life, her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse which took place before and after her career, eventually leading to her death.

Senna

Senna released in 2010, which was also directed by Asif Kapadia, is a documentary film that spoke about the life and death of Brazilian motor-racing champion Ayrton Senna. It was bankrolled by StudioCanal, Working Title Films, and Midfield Films, while Universal Pictures distributed it. The film chronicles around Senna’s racing career in Formula One, starting from his debut in the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix to his death in an accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, as well as his rivalry with fellow racer Alain Prost.

I Am Heath Ledger

I Am Heath Ledger is a 2017 docu-film that covered in detail the life of actor Heath Ledger, who passed away in 2008. It was directed by Adrian Buitenhuis and Derik Murray, consisting of a series of interviews with the actor’s family and friends. The actor’s family featured in the film only after the late actor’s former partner Michelle Williams gave the project her blessings, and his friend Matt Amato came on board.

James Dean: Forever Young

The 2005 documentary was directed by Michael Sheridan and revolved around the not so long but iconic career of James Dean. The movie has Martin Sheen as narrator, focusing on the early work that Dean did on television and contains archived footage. It was written by Michael J. Sheridan and Kevin J. Sheridan.

