If You Loved 'Cobra Kai', Here Are Other Action-fiction Shows To Add To Your Binge List

Shows like Cobra Kai talk about redemption and regaining the lost glory while providing to the audience a reasonable dose of drama and comedy. Additionally, shows like Cobra Kai tend to treat their viewers with unique action sequences. If you're someone who has been binging on Cobra Kai seasons and are fond of its action sequences, the following list of shows action-fiction shows that bear resemblance to the Netflix series may be of interest to you. Read on for more.

Shows like Cobra Kai that you should add to your watchlist

Into The Badlands

Into The Badlands, much like Cobra Kai, is a multi-layered character drama that has a series of action set pieces through which the makers of the show have paid homage to the fighting styles of the past. The cast of the series includes the likes of Daniel Wu, Emily Beecham and Aramis Knight, amongst others. The show, which has a rating of 8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Mortal Kombat: Conquest

In addition to three Mortal Kombat films, there's also a television series based on the hugely popular video game. This show, much like Cobra Kai, is about defending one's turf and sees its protagonists in a David and Goliath sort of situation. This series, which has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Wu Assassins

Wu Assasins is a show that talks about honour and pride and sees its characters take their respective share of it while indulging in a series of potentially fatal confrontations with the antiheroes. These two aspects of the show, amongst others, make them similar to Cobra Kai. The show, which has a rating of 6.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Warrior

At the heart of Warrior is a prodigal martial arts character whose life trajectory takes a dramatic turn when he joins the company of some of the established members of the local Martial Arts community. Additionally, much like Cobra Kai, the same is a multi-layered character drama. The Cinemax show, which has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video, depending upon one's geographical location.

Iron Fist

Iron Fist and Cobra Kai are about reconnecting with the past and serving justice to those who need it. The two seasons of the now-cancelled Marvel Netflix Original show saw Finn Jones as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist follow a storyline that bore similarity to The Dark Knight trilogy and had similar themes. All the episodes of the show, which have a rating of 6.5 on IMDb, are available for streaming on Netflix.

Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist

Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist tells the story of Ryu and Ken, who are two traditional warriors who practise the Ansatsuken style of fighting and live an isolated life in Japan. Their lives change when they discover the secrets of their master Goken's past. This series and Cobra Kai have similar emotional underpinning and see its choreographer deploy similar fighting styles for its action set pieces. The show is a YouTube original and has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson

The humour element and the action set pieces are the two similarities between Cobra Kai and this Jean Claude Van Damme-frontlined series. Jean Claude Van Johnson provides an alternate theory behind the level of proficiency that the prolific actor has shown in his films; He is a secret agent who has used his film career as a front for his stint as a Black Ops operative. The show, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The recently-concluded MCU Disney+ Series shares several similarities to Cobra Kai. Both the shows are about filling in the shoes left behind by their previous owners, feature meticulously choreographed action sequences and have a dollop of situational humour. The Kari Skogland-directed series, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

The Umbrella Academy

The characters of both The Umbrella Academy and Cobra Kai have several layers and are often seen engaging in drama or hilarious banter with other characters. In addition to the same, the show also addresses some social themes and practices that the makers think need revision. The two seasons of the show, which has a collective rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Warrior Nun

The themes of Good vs Evil and Revenge are two of the various throughlines that one can draw between Warrior Nun and Cobra Kai. Warrior Nun follows a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers and gets caught up in a battle between good and evil. The show, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

IMAGE: Cobra Kai Instagram

