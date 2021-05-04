If You Loved Dark, Here Are Other Sci-fi Mystery Shows And Movies To Definitely Watch

The German science fiction thriller show Dark received immense popularity right from its first season. The plot of this show follows the repercussions of the disappearance of a child. As the police investigate and sets out to find out the truth that involves the members of four families, they all get entangled in a time-travelling loop. This opens pandora's box of secrets regarding these families. Dark web series cast includes Dietrich Hollinderbaumer, Maja Schone, Angela Winkler, Florian Panzner, Moritz Jahn and Oliver Masucci among others. If one liked this show, here are other series and movies to definitely watch.

Movies and series like Dark to watch

1. Predestination

This 2014 sci-fi-action film revolves around a police officer who is asked to go back in time to prevent a bomb attack in New York. But as he time travels to the past, he is forced to kill his future self. It has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available on Amazon Prime.

2. The OA

This 2016 mystery series tells the story of a woman who returned home after disappearing for seven years. Her family is surprised to see her return and is shocked to learn that she is no longer blind. But she refuses to explain what happened during the time she disappeared. It has an IMDB rating of 7.9 and is available on Netflix.

3. Counterpart

This 2017 sci-fi thriller series revolves around Howard Silk, a bureaucrat whose life is in shambles. But he learns that the agency he is working for is his gateway to another dimension. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1. This is one of the intriguing series like Dark to watch.

4. Channel Zero

This mystery thriller show revolves around a child psychologist Mike Painter who suspects that a child-friendly show titled Candle Cove might not have been so friendly at all. He thinks that the show had a role to play in the disappearance of his brother when they were young. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2.

5. Stranger Things

This 2016 sci-fi show revolves around the people residing in the town of Hawkins who suddenly experience supernatural phenomenon. The children of the town set out to unravel the reason for these mysteries. It has an IMDB rating of 8.7 and is available on Netflix.

6. Wayward Pines

This show is based on the trilogy authored by Blake Crouch. The plot of this show revolves around Ethan Burke who sets out to find the truth of his fellow officers who disappeared in the shady town of Wayward Pines where people are trapped inside an eclectic fence. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Dark trailer